CT Cotton Yarn Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company on 7 Aug.'90, CT Cotton Yarn (CTCY) obtained a certificate of commencement of business on 26 Sep.'90 from the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi. Promoted by V P Punj and Capital Trust, CTCY is a 100% export-oriented spinning mill (inst. cap.: 26,208 spindles) manufacturing combed cotton yarn of medium and fine counts in the range of 30s and 40s. The mill is...> More