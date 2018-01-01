JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CT Cotton Yarn Ltd

CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

BSE: 500094 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CTCOTTON ISIN Code: INE107D01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd

CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Company Information

CT Cotton Yarn Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company on 7 Aug.'90, CT Cotton Yarn (CTCY) obtained a certificate of commencement of business on 26 Sep.'90 from the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi. Promoted by V P Punj and Capital Trust, CTCY is a 100% export-oriented spinning mill (inst. cap.: 26,208 spindles) manufacturing combed cotton yarn of medium and fine counts in the range of 30s and 40s. The mill is...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Director : Harshmani Pant
Additional Director : L P Kashyap
Additional Director : Sanjay Nithani
AUDITOR : Deepak Gulati & Associates
IND NAME : Textiles - Cotton/Blended
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
25-B, Malanpur Industrial Area,Bhind,Madhya Pradesh-477116
Ph :
WEBSITE :
E-mail :

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CT Cotton Yarn: