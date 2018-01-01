CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

Incorporated as a public limited company on 7 Aug.'90, CT Cotton Yarn (CTCY) obtained a certificate of commencement of business on 26 Sep.'90 from the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi. Promoted by V P Punj and Capital Trust, CTCY is a 100% export-oriented spinning mill (inst. cap.: 26,208 spindles) manufacturing combed cotton yarn of medium and fine counts in the range of 30s and 40s. The mill is located at Malanpur, MP. The company has preparatory spinning machines from Reiter, Switzerland, and autoconers from Schlafhorst, Germany. Commercial production commenced in Mar.'93 (inst. cap.: of 18,144 spindles). Its products are well accepted in the international market. Being a new unit, it sells only to non-quota countries. It has initiated various measures like direct sales to buyers in south-east Asian countries. CTCY plans to put up machines to produce knitted fabrics and achieve higher value-addition. To prevent yarn contamination, it supplies its own cloth bags to ginners to pack cotton bales, otherwise packed in hessian or polysacks. It also plans to double its capacity, funded by an equity issue.