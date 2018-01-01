You are here » Home » » CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.
|BSE: 500094
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CTCOTTON
|ISIN Code: INE107D01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Sep
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|10
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|500094
|NSE Code
|CTCOTTON
|BSE Group
|XD
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|The Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange
Quick Links for CT Cotton Yarn:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices