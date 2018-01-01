JUST IN
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

BSE: 500094 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CTCOTTON ISIN Code: INE107D01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd

CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office 25-B
Malanpur Industrial Area
Bhind - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Corporate Office P-10 LGF
Green Park Extension
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Punj House
M-13 Connaught Place
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-3357134
Phone1 - 91-11-3323621
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others 103 1st Floor Delhi Blue Apts
2 Factory Road Safdurjung Rd
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 25-B
Malanpur Industrial Area
Bhind - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

