CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.
BSE: 500094
Sector: Industrials
NSE: CTCOTTON
ISIN Code: INE107D01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
25-B
Malanpur Industrial Area
Bhind - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Corporate Office
|
P-10 LGF
Green Park Extension
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Punj House
M-13 Connaught Place
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-3357134
Phone1 - 91-11-3323621
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
103 1st Floor Delhi Blue Apts
2 Factory Road Safdurjung Rd
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
25-B
Malanpur Industrial Area
Bhind - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
