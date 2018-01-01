You are here » Home » » CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.
|BSE: 500094
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CTCOTTON
|ISIN Code: INE107D01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Jun 2008
|Mar 2008
|Dec 2007
|Sep 2007
|Jun 2007
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|17.99
|17.99
|17.99
|17.99
|17.99
|Total Promoters
|17.99
|17.99
|17.99
|17.99
|17.99
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Non-Institution
|81.94
|81.94
|81.94
|81.94
|81.94
|Indian Public
|61.01
|61.01
|61.01
|61.01
|61.01
|Others
|20.93
|20.93
|20.93
|20.93
|20.93
|Total Non Promoter
|82.02
|82.02
|82.02
|82.02
|82.02
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.01
|100.01
|100.01
|100.01
|100.01
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
