CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

BSE: 500094 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CTCOTTON ISIN Code: INE107D01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd

CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Share Holding

(in %) Jun 2008 Mar 2008 Dec 2007 Sep 2007 Jun 2007
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 17.99 17.99 17.99 17.99 17.99
Total Promoters 17.99 17.99 17.99 17.99 17.99
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05
Non-Institution 81.94 81.94 81.94 81.94 81.94
Indian Public 61.01 61.01 61.01 61.01 61.01
Others 20.93 20.93 20.93 20.93 20.93
Total Non Promoter 82.02 82.02 82.02 82.02 82.02
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.01 100.01 100.01 100.01
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

