CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

BSE: 500094 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CTCOTTON ISIN Code: INE107D01019
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd

CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
UltraTech Cem. 4,177.25 114,711.46 27,162.42 2,627.72 30,489.44
Grasim Inds 1,105.90 72,696.34 11,252.95 1,560.00 17,042.17
Shree Cement 16,187.50 56,397.25 9,496.52 1,339.11 9,950.89
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 47,764.81 10,538.15 970.09 19,163.60
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 45,662.27 5,298.65 773.79 3,426.00
ACC 1,563.45 29,360.03 12,687.72 602.40 8,843.14
Dalmia Bhar. 2,836.90 25,290.96 222.51 63.37 1,595.31
Page Industries 21,584.90 24,067.16 2,132.06 266.28 765.03
Castrol India 206.75 20,450.06 3,875.96 674.91 609.84
Godrej Inds. 538.90 18,123.21 1,602.17 -145.24 4,482.10
Tata Chemicals 690.85 17,600.09 6,470.92 692.71 11,051.79
The Ramco Cement 739.30 17,417.91 4,564.23 649.29 5,181.47
Supreme Inds. 1,184.40 15,047.80 4,998.96 379.30 1,846.57
Century Textiles 1,187.00 13,258.79 8,653.53 104.99 8,350.16
Aditya Bir. Fas. 144.90 11,181.79 6,632.98 53.50 3,156.87
SRF 1,877.25 10,779.17 4,197.82 418.82 4,830.67
Arvind Ltd 402.20 10,401.70 5,955.68 270.88 6,240.37
Astral Poly 865.60 10,369.89 1,648.13 106.63 1,008.84
Aarti Inds. 1,158.35 9,512.37 3,050.22 306.68 2,855.55
BASF India 2,086.40 9,032.03 5,525.79 -14.13 2,514.40
