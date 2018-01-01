You are here » Home » » CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.
|BSE: 500094
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CTCOTTON
|ISIN Code: INE107D01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|United Textiles
|6.17
|4.93
|1.85
|3.33
|0.21
|0.08
|77.13
|Gupta Synthetics
|2.36
|-4.84
|1.73
|31.73
|-0.32
|10.28
|0.23
|Anshu's Clothing
|1.32
|0.00
|1.65
|0.41
|-0.05
|0.00
|-
|Kakatiya Textile
|2.40
|-4.00
|1.39
|11.67
|0.12
|0.00
|-
|Kush Industries
|0.85
|4.94
|1.30
|0.34
|-0.10
|0.00
|-
|Source Indust.
|1.05
|-4.55
|1.20
|0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Alan Scott Inds.
|16.65
|4.72
|1.15
|0.09
|0.06
|0.00
|-
|Mid India Inds.
|0.53
|-3.64
|0.86
|4.28
|-1.87
|0.00
|-
|Sr. Jayala. Auto
|1.78
|0.00
|0.80
|1.24
|0.06
|0.00
|-
|Bala Techno Indu
|1.07
|-2.73
|0.75
|18.48
|-0.57
|0.00
|-
Quick Links for CT Cotton Yarn:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices