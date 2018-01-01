CTIL Ltd.
|OPEN
|0.63
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.66
|VOLUME
|20550
|52-Week high
|0.63
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.63
|Sell Qty
|32303.00
About CTIL Ltd.
Incorporated in 1997,COMP-U-LEARN TECH INDIA LTD is been concentrating on software development and providing software training.During the year 1998-99, the company has earned revenue from operations of Rs.449.60 lakhs.During the year 1999-2000,company's revenue from operations has increased to Rs.472.90 lakhs which is up by 5% over the previous year. The company expects to start operations in N...> More
CTIL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*C]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*C]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*C]
|15.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*C]
|0.04
CTIL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2015
|Jun 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.57
|3.36
|155.06
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|8.57
|3.36
|155.06
|Total Expenses
|8.53
|2.89
|195.16
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.47
|-89.36
|Net Profit
|-0.17
|0.09
|-288.89
|Equity Capital
|30.77
|30.77
|-
CTIL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|IEC Education
|3.87
|-4.91
|5.91
|Usha Mart. Edu.
|1.44
|4.35
|3.80
|BITS
|0.20
|0.00
|2.24
|CTIL
|0.63
|-4.55
|1.94
|STG Lifecare
|1.05
|0.00
|1.56
CTIL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-58.55%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
CTIL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.63
|
|0.63
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.63
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.63
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.63
|All TIME Low/High
|0.46
|
|39.00
