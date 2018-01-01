CTIL Ltd

Incorporated in 1997,COMP-U-LEARN TECH INDIA LTD is been concentrating on software development and providing software training.During the year 1998-99, the company has earned revenue from operations of Rs.449.60 lakhs.During the year 1999-2000,company's revenue from operations has increased to Rs.472.90 lakhs which is up by 5% over the previous year. The company expects to start operations in N...> More