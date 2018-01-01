Cubex Tubings Ltd.
|BSE: 526027
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: CUBEXTUB
|ISIN Code: INE144D01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|22.70
|
-1.05
(-4.42%)
|
OPEN
24.70
|
HIGH
24.70
|
LOW
22.60
|NSE 14:01 | 12 Mar
|24.00
|
0.40
(1.69%)
|
OPEN
24.75
|
HIGH
24.75
|
LOW
22.45
|OPEN
|24.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|6336
|52-Week high
|43.90
|52-Week low
|11.00
|P/E
|73.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|24.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.60
|VOLUME
|1109
|52-Week high
|44.25
|52-Week low
|10.90
|P/E
|73.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|22.60
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|24.45
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|24.70
|CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|6336
|52-Week high
|43.90
|52-Week low
|11.00
|P/E
|73.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|24.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.60
|VOLUME
|1109
|52-Week high
|44.25
|52-Week low
|10.90
|P/E
|73.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32.51
|Buy Price
|22.60
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|24.45
|Sell Qty
|150.00
About Cubex Tubings Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Cubex Tubings (CTL) was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Mar.'92. CTL manufactures copper and copper alloy products used by the core sector and other critical industries like power generation, shipbuilding, Railways, telecommunications, Defence and automobiles. In 1993-94, CTL enhanced the capacit...> More
Cubex Tubings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|33
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|73.23
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|39.81
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.57
Announcement
-
Sub: - OUTCOME OF Board Meeting - RESULTS For The 3Rd Quarter Ending On 31St December 2017
-
Board Meeting Intimation To Consider The Financial Results For 31St Dec 2017
-
-
-
-
Sub: - OUTCOME OF Board Meeting - RESULTS For The Quarter & Year Ending On 30Th September 2017
Cubex Tubings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.86
|10.83
|18.74
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.33
|109.09
|Total Income
|13.54
|11.16
|21.33
|Total Expenses
|12.96
|10.73
|20.78
|Operating Profit
|0.58
|0.43
|34.88
|Net Profit
|0.08
|0.02
|300
|Equity Capital
|14.32
|14.32
|-
Cubex Tubings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Manaksia Alumi.
|8.90
|-2.20
|58.30
|Century Extrus.
|5.80
|-3.33
|46.40
|Guj. Intrux
|103.10
|1.23
|35.47
|Cubex Tubings
|22.70
|-4.42
|32.51
|Bothra Metals
|11.68
|-20.00
|21.63
|Sturdy Inds
|0.95
|0.00
|14.37
|Sudal Inds.
|12.00
|-3.54
|8.84
Cubex Tubings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cubex Tubings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.33%
|-2.04%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.58%
|0.84%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.53%
|-15.79%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|12.66%
|39.53%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|102.32%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|106.55%
|118.18%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cubex Tubings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.60
|
|24.70
|Week Low/High
|22.60
|
|27.00
|Month Low/High
|22.20
|
|27.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.00
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|122.00
Quick Links for Cubex Tubings:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices