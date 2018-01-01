JUST IN
Cubex Tubings Ltd.

BSE: 526027 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: CUBEXTUB ISIN Code: INE144D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 22.70 -1.05
(-4.42%)
OPEN

24.70

 HIGH

24.70

 LOW

22.60
NSE 14:01 | 12 Mar 24.00 0.40
(1.69%)
OPEN

24.75

 HIGH

24.75

 LOW

22.45
OPEN 24.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.75
VOLUME 6336
52-Week high 43.90
52-Week low 11.00
P/E 73.23
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Cubex Tubings Ltd.

Cubex Tubings Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Cubex Tubings (CTL) was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Mar.'92. CTL manufactures copper and copper alloy products used by the core sector and other critical industries like power generation, shipbuilding, Railways, telecommunications, Defence and automobiles. In 1993-94, CTL enhanced the capacit...> More

Cubex Tubings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   33
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 73.23
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cubex Tubings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.86 10.83 18.74
Other Income 0.69 0.33 109.09
Total Income 13.54 11.16 21.33
Total Expenses 12.96 10.73 20.78
Operating Profit 0.58 0.43 34.88
Net Profit 0.08 0.02 300
Equity Capital 14.32 14.32 -
Cubex Tubings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Manaksia Alumi. 8.90 -2.20 58.30
Century Extrus. 5.80 -3.33 46.40
Guj. Intrux 103.10 1.23 35.47
Cubex Tubings 22.70 -4.42 32.51
Bothra Metals 11.68 -20.00 21.63
Sturdy Inds 0.95 0.00 14.37
Sudal Inds. 12.00 -3.54 8.84
Cubex Tubings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.42
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.32
Indian Public 29.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.30
Cubex Tubings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.33% -2.04% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.58% 0.84% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.53% -15.79% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 12.66% 39.53% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 102.32% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 106.55% 118.18% 17.24% 19.01%

Cubex Tubings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.60
24.70
Week Low/High 22.60
27.00
Month Low/High 22.20
27.00
YEAR Low/High 11.00
44.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
122.00

