Cubical Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 511710
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE717D01023
BSE
LIVE
15:14 | 18 Jan
Cubical Financial Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Cubical Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.14
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|1.36
|52-Week low
|1.01
|P/E
|39.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|1.19
|Buy Qty
|2200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.19
|CLOSE
|1.14
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|1.36
|52-Week low
|1.01
|P/E
|39.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|1.19
|Buy Qty
|2200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Cubical Financial Services Ltd.
Cubical Financial Services Ltd
Cubical Financial Services Ltd is a DSE/BSE listed investment Company incorporated in May, 1990. As an Investment Company, The company is engaged in regular investments as per our-in house analysis in financial markets, stocks & properties etc. for short term as well as long term basis....> More
Cubical Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Cubical Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Cubical Financial Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.24
|1.28
|-81.25
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.1
|40
|Total Income
|0.38
|1.38
|-72.46
|Total Expenses
|-0.34
|1.21
|-128.1
|Operating Profit
|0.72
|0.17
|323.53
|Net Profit
|0.72
|0.14
|414.29
|Equity Capital
|13.03
|13.03
| -
Cubical Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Cubical Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Cubical Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.53%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.50%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.13%
|1.34%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.52%
|4.71%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.23%
|16.53%
|3 Year
|-62.93%
|NA
|17.30%
|18.80%
Cubical Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.19
|
|1.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.19
|YEAR Low/High
|1.01
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.16
|
|35.00
Quick Links for Cubical Financial Services: