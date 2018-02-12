JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Cubical Financial Services Ltd

Cubical Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 511710 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE717D01023
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 18 Jan Cubical Financial Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cubical Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.14
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 1.36
52-Week low 1.01
P/E 39.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 1.19
Buy Qty 2200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.19
CLOSE 1.14
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 1.36
52-Week low 1.01
P/E 39.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 1.19
Buy Qty 2200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Cubical Financial Services Ltd.

Cubical Financial Services Ltd

Cubical Financial Services Ltd is a DSE/BSE listed investment Company incorporated in May, 1990. As an Investment Company, The company is engaged in regular investments as per our-in house analysis in financial markets, stocks & properties etc. for short term as well as long term basis....> More

Cubical Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 39.67
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cubical Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.24 1.28 -81.25
Other Income 0.14 0.1 40
Total Income 0.38 1.38 -72.46
Total Expenses -0.34 1.21 -128.1
Operating Profit 0.72 0.17 323.53
Net Profit 0.72 0.14 414.29
Equity Capital 13.03 13.03 -
> More on Cubical Financial Services Ltd Financials Results

Cubical Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Abhinav Leasing 1.60 0.00 8.00
Oracle Credit 14.20 -4.70 7.88
First Leasing Co 3.41 -4.75 7.77
Cubical Finan 1.19 4.39 7.75
Essar Securities 5.41 -1.99 7.73
Moongipa Sec. 15.30 0.33 7.67
Visco Trade 15.60 1.30 7.49
> More on Cubical Financial Services Ltd Peer Group

Cubical Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.05
> More on Cubical Financial Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Cubical Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.53%
1 Month NA NA -1.07% -0.50%
3 Month NA NA 2.13% 1.34%
6 Month NA NA 5.52% 4.71%
1 Year NA NA 17.23% 16.53%
3 Year -62.93% NA 17.30% 18.80%

Cubical Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.19
1.19
Week Low/High 0.00
1.19
Month Low/High 0.00
1.19
YEAR Low/High 1.01
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.16
35.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Cubical Financial Services: