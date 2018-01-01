JUST IN
Cubical Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 511710 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE717D01023
BSE 15:14 | 18 Jan Cubical Financial Services Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cubical Financial Services Ltd
OPEN 1.19
CLOSE 1.14
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 1.36
52-Week low 1.01
P/E 39.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 1.19
Buy Qty 2200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Cubical Financial Services Ltd. (CUBICALFINAN) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Interest earned 6.97 6.41 7.09
Other Income 0.10 0.00 0.00
Total Income 8.42 5.78 4.46
 
Interest Expended 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.10 0.08 0.06
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.10 0.09 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating expenses 0.20 0.17 0.13
Provisions & contigencies 0.00 1.67 0.16
Total Expenditure 8.27 6.18 4.51
 
Net Profit for the year 0.11 -0.43 -0.05
Prior year adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit brought forward -1.67 -1.24 -1.19
Total -1.56 -1.67 -1.24
 
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 0.02 0.00 0.00
Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government 0.00 0.00 0.00
Balance c/f to Balance Sheet -1.58 -1.67 -1.24
Equity Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00
Corporate Dividend Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Equity Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Earning Per Share (Rs.) 0.02 0.00 0.00
Book Value 1.77 1.75 1.81
