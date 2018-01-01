You are here » Home
Cubical Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 511710
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE717D01023
|
BSE
15:14 | 18 Jan
|
Cubical Financial Services Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cubical Financial Services Ltd
|OPEN
|1.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.14
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|1.36
|52-Week low
|1.01
|P/E
|39.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|1.19
|Buy Qty
|2200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.19
|CLOSE
|1.14
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|1.36
|52-Week low
|1.01
|P/E
|39.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|1.19
|Buy Qty
|2200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Cubical Financial Services Ltd. (CUBICALFINAN) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|6.97
|6.41
|7.09
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|8.42
|5.78
|4.46
|
|Interest Expended
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.10
|0.08
|0.06
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.10
|0.09
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating expenses
|0.20
|0.17
|0.13
|Provisions & contigencies
|0.00
|1.67
|0.16
|Total Expenditure
|8.27
|6.18
|4.51
|
|Net Profit for the year
|0.11
|-0.43
|-0.05
|Prior year adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit brought forward
|-1.67
|-1.24
|-1.19
|Total
|-1.56
|-1.67
|-1.24
|
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|-1.58
|-1.67
|-1.24
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|Book Value
|1.77
|1.75
|1.81
