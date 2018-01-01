You are here » Home
Cummins India Ltd.
|BSE: 500480
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CUMMINSIND
|ISIN Code: INE298A01020
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
776.85
|
-2.00
(-0.26%)
|
OPEN
778.85
|
HIGH
783.95
|
LOW
772.80
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
776.20
|
-0.55
(-0.07%)
|
OPEN
781.00
|
HIGH
783.40
|
LOW
771.15
|OPEN
|778.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|778.85
|VOLUME
|4331
|52-Week high
|1096.20
|52-Week low
|767.05
|P/E
|32.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21,534
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|781.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|776.75
|VOLUME
|106574
|52-Week high
|1096.80
|52-Week low
|761.00
|P/E
|32.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21,534
|Buy Price
|776.00
|Buy Qty
|63.00
|Sell Price
|776.50
|Sell Qty
|27.00
Cummins India Ltd. (CUMMINSIND) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|1354.67
|1153.85
|1340.78
|1184.38
|1355.00
|Other Income
|50.10
|53.64
|114.45
|51.07
|46.11
|Total Income
|1404.77
|1207.49
|1455.23
|1235.45
|1401.11
|Expenditure
|1158.00
|986.39
|1145.51
|1014.37
|1128.52
|Operating Profit
|246.77
|221.10
|309.72
|221.08
|272.59
|Interest
|3.43
|3.78
|4.20
|4.85
|5.48
|PBDT
|243.34
|217.32
|305.52
|216.23
|267.11
|Depreciation
|23.65
|22.02
|20.84
|20.84
|22.47
|PBT
|219.69
|195.30
|284.68
|195.39
|244.64
|Tax
|47.50
|42.40
|62.52
|36.93
|46.55
|Net Profit
|172.19
|152.90
|222.16
|158.46
|198.09
|EPS (Rs)
|6.21
|5.52
|8.01
|5.72
|7.15
