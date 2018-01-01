JUST IN
Cummins India Ltd.

BSE: 500480 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CUMMINSIND ISIN Code: INE298A01020
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 776.85 -2.00
(-0.26%)
OPEN

778.85

 HIGH

783.95

 LOW

772.80
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 776.20 -0.55
(-0.07%)
OPEN

781.00

 HIGH

783.40

 LOW

771.15
Cummins India Ltd. (CUMMINSIND) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 1354.67 1153.85 1340.78 1184.38 1355.00
Other Income 50.10 53.64 114.45 51.07 46.11
Total Income 1404.77 1207.49 1455.23 1235.45 1401.11
Expenditure 1158.00 986.39 1145.51 1014.37 1128.52
Operating Profit 246.77 221.10 309.72 221.08 272.59
Interest 3.43 3.78 4.20 4.85 5.48
PBDT 243.34 217.32 305.52 216.23 267.11
Depreciation 23.65 22.02 20.84 20.84 22.47
PBT 219.69 195.30 284.68 195.39 244.64
Tax 47.50 42.40 62.52 36.93 46.55
Net Profit 172.19 152.90 222.16 158.46 198.09
EPS (Rs) 6.21 5.52 8.01 5.72 7.15
