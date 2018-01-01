JUST IN
Cupid Ltd.

BSE: 530843 Sector: Others
NSE: CUPID ISIN Code: INE509F01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 269.25 -4.55
(-1.66%)
OPEN

275.35

 HIGH

276.60

 LOW

269.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 270.10 -4.20
(-1.53%)
OPEN

278.00

 HIGH

278.00

 LOW

269.00
About Cupid Ltd.

Cupid Ltd

Cupid Limited a leading manufacturer & supplier of quality Male & Female Condoms was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in 1993 with the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra and listed on BSE (Bombay stock Exchange) in 1995 .The companies modern facility has a current capacity of over 500 million pieces per year for Male Condoms and 25 million pieces per year of the Female Condoms. Its manufac...> More

Cupid Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   299
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.36
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.51
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.46
Book Value / Share () [*S] 53.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Cupid Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.07 28.38 -25.76
Other Income -
Total Income 21.07 28.38 -25.76
Total Expenses 14.39 17.51 -17.82
Operating Profit 6.69 10.87 -38.45
Net Profit 4.09 6.42 -36.29
Equity Capital 11.12 11.12 -
Cupid Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sukhjit Starch 453.05 -1.53 334.35
Binani Inds 96.50 -2.08 302.72
Karuturi Global 2.02 4.66 302.50
Cupid 269.25 -1.66 299.41
Oriental Veneer 516.95 0.76 278.64
Majestic Researc 240.00 3.67 240.72
Oceanaa Biotek 165.80 -4.99 224.99
Cupid Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.87
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.62
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 41.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.27
Cupid Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.33% -5.64% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.87% -6.89% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.82% 2.90% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -4.81% -6.00% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -15.87% -15.90% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 236.98% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Cupid Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 269.05
276.60
Week Low/High 264.00
290.00
Month Low/High 258.05
314.00
YEAR Low/High 251.05
423.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
507.00

