Cupid Ltd.
|BSE: 530843
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CUPID
|ISIN Code: INE509F01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|269.25
|
-4.55
(-1.66%)
|
OPEN
275.35
|
HIGH
276.60
|
LOW
269.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|270.10
|
-4.20
(-1.53%)
|
OPEN
278.00
|
HIGH
278.00
|
LOW
269.00
|OPEN
|275.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|273.80
|VOLUME
|7859
|52-Week high
|423.45
|52-Week low
|251.05
|P/E
|15.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|299
|Buy Price
|269.50
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|278.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|274.30
|VOLUME
|21999
|52-Week high
|423.00
|52-Week low
|230.00
|P/E
|15.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|299
|Buy Price
|269.95
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|272.90
|Sell Qty
|137.00
|OPEN
|275.35
|CLOSE
|273.80
|VOLUME
|7859
|52-Week high
|423.45
|52-Week low
|251.05
|P/E
|15.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|299
|Buy Price
|269.50
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|278.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|274.30
|VOLUME
|21999
|52-Week high
|423.00
|52-Week low
|230.00
|P/E
|15.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|299.41
|Buy Price
|269.95
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|272.90
|Sell Qty
|137.00
About Cupid Ltd.
Cupid Limited a leading manufacturer & supplier of quality Male & Female Condoms was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in 1993 with the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra and listed on BSE (Bombay stock Exchange) in 1995 .The companies modern facility has a current capacity of over 500 million pieces per year for Male Condoms and 25 million pieces per year of the Female Condoms. Its manufac...> More
Cupid Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|299
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|17.36
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.51
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.46
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|53.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.08
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
-
Cupid Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
-
Cupid Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.07
|28.38
|-25.76
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|21.07
|28.38
|-25.76
|Total Expenses
|14.39
|17.51
|-17.82
|Operating Profit
|6.69
|10.87
|-38.45
|Net Profit
|4.09
|6.42
|-36.29
|Equity Capital
|11.12
|11.12
|-
Cupid Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sukhjit Starch
|453.05
|-1.53
|334.35
|Binani Inds
|96.50
|-2.08
|302.72
|Karuturi Global
|2.02
|4.66
|302.50
|Cupid
|269.25
|-1.66
|299.41
|Oriental Veneer
|516.95
|0.76
|278.64
|Majestic Researc
|240.00
|3.67
|240.72
|Oceanaa Biotek
|165.80
|-4.99
|224.99
Cupid Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cupid Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.33%
|-5.64%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.87%
|-6.89%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.82%
|2.90%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-4.81%
|-6.00%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-15.87%
|-15.90%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|236.98%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cupid Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|269.05
|
|276.60
|Week Low/High
|264.00
|
|290.00
|Month Low/High
|258.05
|
|314.00
|YEAR Low/High
|251.05
|
|423.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|507.00
Quick Links for Cupid:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices