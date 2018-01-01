Cura Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 532332
|Sector: IT
|NSE: CURATECH
|ISIN Code: INE117B01012
|BSE 11:59 | 21 Feb
|4.97
|
-0.26
(-4.97%)
|
OPEN
4.97
|
HIGH
4.97
|
LOW
4.97
|NSE 14:30 | 18 Jan
|Cura Technologies Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|4.97
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.23
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|17.31
|52-Week low
|3.46
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.97
|Sell Qty
|3244.00
|OPEN
|5.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.75
|VOLUME
|3400
|52-Week high
|16.15
|52-Week low
|3.85
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|5.50
|Buy Qty
|1600.00
|Sell Price
|6.00
|Sell Qty
|160.00
|OPEN
|4.97
|CLOSE
|5.23
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|17.31
|52-Week low
|3.46
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.97
|Sell Qty
|3244.00
|OPEN
|5.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.75
|VOLUME
|3400
|52-Week high
|16.15
|52-Week low
|3.85
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.75
|Buy Price
|5.50
|Buy Qty
|1600.00
|Sell Price
|6.00
|Sell Qty
|160.00
About Cura Technologies Ltd.
Registered as Private Limited Company,SOFTPRO SYSTEMS LIMITED, is been engaged in development of Computer Software. During the year 2000-01, the company has opened its branch at New Jersey,USA. The company has got the major breakthrough in the form of major consultancy assignment for a US based organisation,spread over an year.The company has associated with Softpros Inc., Atlanta,in the proces...> More
Cura Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|2.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.47
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Revised Reg 13(3)Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Cura Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.28
|2.7
|-89.63
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Total Income
|0.32
|2.71
|-88.19
|Total Expenses
|0.25
|1.99
|-87.44
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|0.72
|-90.28
|Net Profit
|-0.33
|0.7
|-147.14
|Equity Capital
|9.56
|9.56
|-
Cura Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Twinstar Indus.
|2.32
|4.98
|5.22
|Meglon Infra
|9.98
|-4.86
|4.99
|Megri Soft
|15.90
|0.00
|4.99
|Cura Tech.
|4.97
|-4.97
|4.75
|Melstar Info.
|3.25
|0.00
|4.64
|Encore Software
|7.10
|4.41
|4.59
|Integ. Hitech
|4.57
|-4.99
|4.57
Cura Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cura Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.64%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.69%
|19.57%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.45%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-55.63%
|-45.27%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-66.87%
|-62.84%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cura Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.97
|
|4.97
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.97
|Month Low/High
|4.97
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.46
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.59
|
|450.00
Quick Links for Cura Technologies:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices