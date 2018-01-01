JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Cura Technologies Ltd

Cura Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 532332 Sector: IT
NSE: CURATECH ISIN Code: INE117B01012
BSE 11:59 | 21 Feb 4.97 -0.26
(-4.97%)
OPEN

4.97

 HIGH

4.97

 LOW

4.97
NSE 14:30 | 18 Jan Cura Technologies Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.97
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.23
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 17.31
52-Week low 3.46
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.97
Sell Qty 3244.00
OPEN 4.97
CLOSE 5.23
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 17.31
52-Week low 3.46
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.97
Sell Qty 3244.00

About Cura Technologies Ltd.

Cura Technologies Ltd

Registered as Private Limited Company,SOFTPRO SYSTEMS LIMITED, is been engaged in development of Computer Software. During the year 2000-01, the company has opened its branch at New Jersey,USA. The company has got the major breakthrough in the form of major consultancy assignment for a US based organisation,spread over an year.The company has associated with Softpros Inc., Atlanta,in the proces...> More

Cura Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cura Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.28 2.7 -89.63
Other Income 0.04 0.01 300
Total Income 0.32 2.71 -88.19
Total Expenses 0.25 1.99 -87.44
Operating Profit 0.07 0.72 -90.28
Net Profit -0.33 0.7 -147.14
Equity Capital 9.56 9.56 -
> More on Cura Technologies Ltd Financials Results

Cura Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Twinstar Indus. 2.32 4.98 5.22
Meglon Infra 9.98 -4.86 4.99
Megri Soft 15.90 0.00 4.99
Cura Tech. 4.97 -4.97 4.75
Melstar Info. 3.25 0.00 4.64
Encore Software 7.10 4.41 4.59
Integ. Hitech 4.57 -4.99 4.57
> More on Cura Technologies Ltd Peer Group

Cura Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.09
Banks/FIs 0.66
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 57.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.77
> More on Cura Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Cura Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.64% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.69% 19.57% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.45% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -55.63% -45.27% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -66.87% -62.84% 17.24% 19.01%

Cura Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.97
4.97
Week Low/High 0.00
4.97
Month Low/High 4.97
6.00
YEAR Low/High 3.46
17.00
All TIME Low/High 2.59
450.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Cura Technologies: