Cybele Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531472 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE183D01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 7.11 -0.24
(-3.27%)
OPEN

6.99

 HIGH

7.65

 LOW

6.99
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cybele Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.99
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.35
VOLUME 1600
52-Week high 11.33
52-Week low 4.90
P/E 20.91
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Cybele Industries Ltd.

Cybele Industries Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company on 17 May '93 as Q-Flex Cables the company is promoted by P A Joykutty, Annamma Joy, Thomas Joy and their associates. It set up a unit for the manufacture of power supply cord, power cable, plastic insulated cable and ignition wiring sets at Kandigai Chengelpet District,Tamilnadu. During 2000, the company was named as Q-Flex Cables & Software Ltd, which was...

Cybele Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.34
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.91
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cybele Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.66 1.37 167.15
Other Income 0.07 -
Total Income 3.66 1.44 154.17
Total Expenses 2.98 2.08 43.27
Operating Profit 0.67 -0.63 206.35
Net Profit 0.43 -0.85 150.59
Equity Capital 10.68 10.68 -
Cybele Industries Ltd - Financials Results

Cybele Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
T N Telecom. 2.99 3.10 13.66
Emgee Cables 19.95 -0.25 10.79
Ruby Cables 12.50 -7.06 7.81
Cybele Inds. 7.11 -3.27 7.61
Nicco Corpn. 0.38 -2.56 5.20
Tentiwala Metal 3.52 -20.00 1.91
SGN Telecoms 0.19 0.00 1.54
Cybele Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Cybele Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.46
Cybele Industries Ltd - Share Holding Pattern

Cybele Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -18.28% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 11.97% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 20.51% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 32.90% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -23.88% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 6.92% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Cybele Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.99
7.65
Week Low/High 6.99
9.00
Month Low/High 5.70
9.00
YEAR Low/High 4.90
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
49.00

