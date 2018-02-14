Cybele Industries Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company on 17 May '93 as Q-Flex Cables the company is promoted by P A Joykutty, Annamma Joy, Thomas Joy and their associates. It set up a unit for the manufacture of power supply cord, power cable, plastic insulated cable and ignition wiring sets at Kandigai Chengelpet District,Tamilnadu. During 2000, the company was named as Q-Flex Cables & Software Ltd, which was...> More