Cybele Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531472
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE183D01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|7.11
|
-0.24
(-3.27%)
|
OPEN
6.99
|
HIGH
7.65
|
LOW
6.99
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cybele Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.99
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.35
|VOLUME
|1600
|52-Week high
|11.33
|52-Week low
|4.90
|P/E
|20.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|20.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Cybele Industries Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company on 17 May '93 as Q-Flex Cables the company is promoted by P A Joykutty, Annamma Joy, Thomas Joy and their associates. It set up a unit for the manufacture of power supply cord, power cable, plastic insulated cable and ignition wiring sets at Kandigai Chengelpet District,Tamilnadu. During 2000, the company was named as Q-Flex Cables & Software Ltd, which was...> More
Cybele Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.34
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.91
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.30
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
-
Cybele Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.66
|1.37
|167.15
|Other Income
|0.07
|-
|Total Income
|3.66
|1.44
|154.17
|Total Expenses
|2.98
|2.08
|43.27
|Operating Profit
|0.67
|-0.63
|206.35
|Net Profit
|0.43
|-0.85
|150.59
|Equity Capital
|10.68
|10.68
|-
Cybele Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|T N Telecom.
|2.99
|3.10
|13.66
|Emgee Cables
|19.95
|-0.25
|10.79
|Ruby Cables
|12.50
|-7.06
|7.81
|Cybele Inds.
|7.11
|-3.27
|7.61
|Nicco Corpn.
|0.38
|-2.56
|5.20
|Tentiwala Metal
|3.52
|-20.00
|1.91
|SGN Telecoms
|0.19
|0.00
|1.54
Cybele Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cybele Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-18.28%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|11.97%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|20.51%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|32.90%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-23.88%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|6.92%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cybele Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.99
|
|7.65
|Week Low/High
|6.99
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|5.70
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.90
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|49.00
Quick Links for Cybele Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices