Cybermate Infotek Ltd

Incorporated on 5th May, 1994, in name of Cybermate Corporate Services and later on changed its name to Cybermate Infotek Ltd (CIL) on 5th Jan, 1996, is presently engaged in designing, developing and marketing of software products/projects for domestic and overseas markets. CIL also provides software solutions and consultancy services in both on-site and off-shore projects. The company started ...> More