Cybermate Infotek Ltd.
|BSE: 532271
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE215B01022
|BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar
|3.03
|
0.20
(7.07%)
|
OPEN
2.76
|
HIGH
3.05
|
LOW
2.76
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cybermate Infotek Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.76
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.83
|VOLUME
|22569
|52-Week high
|5.40
|52-Week low
|2.43
|P/E
|7.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|3.03
|Buy Qty
|1438.00
|Sell Price
|3.04
|Sell Qty
|1175.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Cybermate Infotek Ltd.
Incorporated on 5th May, 1994, in name of Cybermate Corporate Services and later on changed its name to Cybermate Infotek Ltd (CIL) on 5th Jan, 1996, is presently engaged in designing, developing and marketing of software products/projects for domestic and overseas markets. CIL also provides software solutions and consultancy services in both on-site and off-shore projects. The company started ...> More
Cybermate Infotek Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|24
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.42
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.21
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.12
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Board Meeting No. 07/2017-18 On Friday The 09Th Day Of February 2018 At 10:30 AM
-
Revised Submission Of The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results - Standalone And Consolidated For Th
-
-
Board Meeting No 06/2017-18 On Friday 08Th December 2017 At 10.30 Am
Cybermate Infotek Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.1
|2.63
|360.08
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|12.1
|2.63
|360.08
|Total Expenses
|11.5
|1.25
|820
|Operating Profit
|0.6
|1.38
|-56.52
|Net Profit
|0.78
|0.79
|-1.27
|Equity Capital
|16.11
|14.49
|-
Cybermate Infotek Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Odyssey Tech.
|29.05
|-3.81
|25.74
|Goldstone Tech.
|13.36
|-2.12
|25.09
|Ram Info
|39.15
|-6.34
|24.59
|Cybermate Info.
|3.03
|7.07
|24.41
|Helios Matheson
|8.97
|-4.98
|23.69
|Avance Tech.
|1.16
|1.75
|22.99
|Zylog Systems
|3.71
|-0.27
|21.89
Cybermate Infotek Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cybermate Infotek Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.94%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.09%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.92%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|209.18%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cybermate Infotek Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.76
|
|3.05
|Week Low/High
|2.67
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.67
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.43
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.47
|
|589.00
