Cybermate Infotek Ltd.

BSE: 532271 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE215B01022
BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 3.03 0.20
(7.07%)
OPEN

2.76

 HIGH

3.05

 LOW

2.76
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cybermate Infotek Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cybermate Infotek Ltd.

Cybermate Infotek Ltd

Incorporated on 5th May, 1994, in name of Cybermate Corporate Services and later on changed its name to Cybermate Infotek Ltd (CIL) on 5th Jan, 1996, is presently engaged in designing, developing and marketing of software products/projects for domestic and overseas markets. CIL also provides software solutions and consultancy services in both on-site and off-shore projects. The company started ...> More

Cybermate Infotek Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.21
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.12
Cybermate Infotek Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.1 2.63 360.08
Other Income -
Total Income 12.1 2.63 360.08
Total Expenses 11.5 1.25 820
Operating Profit 0.6 1.38 -56.52
Net Profit 0.78 0.79 -1.27
Equity Capital 16.11 14.49 -
Cybermate Infotek Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Odyssey Tech. 29.05 -3.81 25.74
Goldstone Tech. 13.36 -2.12 25.09
Ram Info 39.15 -6.34 24.59
Cybermate Info. 3.03 7.07 24.41
Helios Matheson 8.97 -4.98 23.69
Avance Tech. 1.16 1.75 22.99
Zylog Systems 3.71 -0.27 21.89
Cybermate Infotek Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 23.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 69.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.44
Cybermate Infotek Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.94% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.09% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.92% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 209.18% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Cybermate Infotek Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.76
3.05
Week Low/High 2.67
3.00
Month Low/High 2.67
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.43
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.47
589.00

