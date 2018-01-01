JUST IN
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd.

BSE: 532364 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE519B01019
BSE 09:48 | 24 Jul Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.05
VOLUME 284
52-Week high 3.05
52-Week low 2.71
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.90
Sell Qty 34716.00
About Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd.

Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd

Registered as Private Limited Company,CYBERSPACE MULTIMEDIA LIMITED, is been engaged in the business of Computer Software Development. To counter the global slowdown for software services, the company emphasised on product development with IP creation and has launched the following products during the year 2000-01, which promises significant increase in revenue of the company in future.AKRUTI-S...> More

Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] -72.50
Announcement

Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2016 Jun 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 10.1 10.1 -
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nexxoft Infotel 1.13 4.63 3.08
Magnum 4.70 0.00 2.98
Capricorn System 7.35 -4.92 2.94
Cyberscap.Multi. 2.90 -4.92 2.93
Quintegra Soln. 1.05 -4.55 2.82
Sterling Webnet 0.45 -4.26 2.61
Virtualsoft Sys. 2.31 5.00 2.38
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 53.04
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 253.66% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.90
2.90
Week Low/High 0.00
2.90
Month Low/High 0.00
2.90
YEAR Low/High 2.71
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.14
78.00

Browse STOCK Companies

