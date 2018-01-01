You are here » Home
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd.
|BSE: 532364
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE519B01019
|
BSE
09:48 | 24 Jul
|
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.05
|VOLUME
|284
|52-Week high
|3.05
|52-Week low
|2.71
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.90
|Sell Qty
|34716.00
|OPEN
|2.90
|CLOSE
|3.05
|VOLUME
|284
|52-Week high
|3.05
|52-Week low
|2.71
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.90
|Sell Qty
|34716.00
About Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd.
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd
Registered as Private Limited Company,CYBERSPACE MULTIMEDIA LIMITED, is been engaged in the business of Computer Software Development.
To counter the global slowdown for software services, the company emphasised on product development with IP creation and has launched the following products during the year 2000-01, which promises significant increase in revenue of the company in future.AKRUTI-S...> More
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd - Financial Results
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd - Peer Group
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|253.66%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.90
|
|2.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.90
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.90
|YEAR Low/High
|2.71
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.14
|
|78.00
