Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.
|BSE: 532173
|Sector: IT
|NSE: CYBERTECH
|ISIN Code: INE214A01019
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
60.30
|
-0.75
(-1.23%)
|
OPEN
61.85
|
HIGH
62.85
|
LOW
59.80
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
60.40
|
-0.85
(-1.39%)
|
OPEN
62.20
|
HIGH
63.90
|
LOW
60.00
About Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd
Established in 1995, Cybertech Systems and Software (CSSL) has set up a 100% EOU in Bombay to provide onsite services in software development for domestic and international market. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.'96 to part-finance the project.
Through the proposed EOU, the company proposes to offer onsite and offshore services to overseas clients and expand its activities by e...> More
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.45
|21.03
|-36.04
|Other Income
|1.85
|3.95
|-53.16
|Total Income
|15.3
|24.97
|-38.73
|Total Expenses
|12.36
|18.92
|-34.67
|Operating Profit
|2.95
|6.06
|-51.32
|Net Profit
|1.15
|3.25
|-64.62
|Equity Capital
|27.41
|27.08
| -
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd - Peer Group
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.29%
|-14.39%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-24.72%
|-22.81%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.89%
|-15.70%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|7.49%
|7.47%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-22.04%
|-22.37%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|106.15%
|83.87%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|59.80
|
|62.85
|Week Low/High
|58.10
|
|71.00
|Month Low/High
|58.10
|
|81.00
|YEAR Low/High
|48.00
|
|94.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|722.00
