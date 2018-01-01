JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.

BSE: 532173 Sector: IT
NSE: CYBERTECH ISIN Code: INE214A01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 60.30 -0.75
(-1.23%)
OPEN

61.85

 HIGH

62.85

 LOW

59.80
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 60.40 -0.85
(-1.39%)
OPEN

62.20

 HIGH

63.90

 LOW

60.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 61.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 61.05
VOLUME 9452
52-Week high 93.50
52-Week low 48.00
P/E 28.58
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 165
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 61.85
CLOSE 61.05
VOLUME 9452
52-Week high 93.50
52-Week low 48.00
P/E 28.58
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 165
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd

Established in 1995, Cybertech Systems and Software (CSSL) has set up a 100% EOU in Bombay to provide onsite services in software development for domestic and international market. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.'96 to part-finance the project. Through the proposed EOU, the company proposes to offer onsite and offshore services to overseas clients and expand its activities by e...> More

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   165
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.58
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.63
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.45 21.03 -36.04
Other Income 1.85 3.95 -53.16
Total Income 15.3 24.97 -38.73
Total Expenses 12.36 18.92 -34.67
Operating Profit 2.95 6.06 -51.32
Net Profit 1.15 3.25 -64.62
Equity Capital 27.41 27.08 -
> More on Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd Financials Results

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ceinsys Tech 199.50 0.30 220.45
ABM Knowledge 88.95 -0.34 177.90
Accel Frontline 55.55 1.09 165.32
Cybertech Sys. 60.30 -1.23 165.28
Intense Tech. 70.05 -3.11 154.81
Bodhtree Consul. 76.85 -2.84 153.39
R S Software (I) 59.15 -0.17 152.02
> More on Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd Peer Group

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.38
Banks/FIs 0.16
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.18
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.84
> More on Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.29% -14.39% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -24.72% -22.81% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.89% -15.70% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 7.49% 7.47% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -22.04% -22.37% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 106.15% 83.87% 17.24% 19.01%

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 59.80
62.85
Week Low/High 58.10
71.00
Month Low/High 58.10
81.00
YEAR Low/High 48.00
94.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
722.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Cybertech Systems & Software: