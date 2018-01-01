JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » D & H India Ltd

D & H India Ltd.

BSE: 517514 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE589D01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.65 -0.60
(-2.70%)
OPEN

22.10

 HIGH

22.20

 LOW

21.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan D & H India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 22.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 22.25
VOLUME 4406
52-Week high 38.75
52-Week low 16.00
P/E 33.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 22.10
CLOSE 22.25
VOLUME 4406
52-Week high 38.75
52-Week low 16.00
P/E 33.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About D & H India Ltd.

D & H India Ltd

D&H Welding Electrodes (India) Ltd., promoted by H H Melwani is into manufacture of Welding Electrodes. The company incorporated on March 30, 1985 as a private company converted into a public limited company on Aug 24, 1993. The company manufactures a wide range of welding electrodes with an installed capacity of 4400 TPA at Indore. Company is also engaged in expansion programme to increas...> More

D & H India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.31
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 40.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

D & H India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.93 15.42 16.28
Other Income 0.06 0.02 200
Total Income 17.99 15.43 16.59
Total Expenses 17.12 14.49 18.15
Operating Profit 0.87 0.94 -7.45
Net Profit 0.04 0.03 33.33
Equity Capital 7.4 7.4 -
> More on D & H India Ltd Financials Results

D & H India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rasi Electrodes 6.20 4.91 19.31
Cenlub Inds. 46.85 -6.77 19.30
Filtra Consult. 26.10 -6.79 17.88
D & H India 21.65 -2.70 16.02
Skyline Millars 3.76 -4.08 15.12
Brady & Morris 66.00 1.54 14.85
La Tim Metal & I 27.55 -3.33 14.13
> More on D & H India Ltd Peer Group

D & H India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.18
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.30
> More on D & H India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

D & H India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.35% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.98% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -28.78% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -29.71% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -5.66% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 21.29% NA 17.24% 19.02%

D & H India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.30
22.20
Week Low/High 21.30
26.00
Month Low/High 21.30
30.00
YEAR Low/High 16.00
39.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
47.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for D & H India: