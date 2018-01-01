D & H India Ltd.
|BSE: 517514
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE589D01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|21.65
|
-0.60
(-2.70%)
|
OPEN
22.10
|
HIGH
22.20
|
LOW
21.30
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|D & H India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.25
|VOLUME
|4406
|52-Week high
|38.75
|52-Week low
|16.00
|P/E
|33.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About D & H India Ltd.
D&H Welding Electrodes (India) Ltd., promoted by H H Melwani is into manufacture of Welding Electrodes. The company incorporated on March 30, 1985 as a private company converted into a public limited company on Aug 24, 1993. The company manufactures a wide range of welding electrodes with an installed capacity of 4400 TPA at Indore. Company is also engaged in expansion programme to increas...> More
D & H India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.65
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|33.31
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|40.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.54
Announcement
-
Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 14Th February 2018
-
-
Board Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On Wednesday The 14Th Day Of February 2018
-
-
-
Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
D & H India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.93
|15.42
|16.28
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.02
|200
|Total Income
|17.99
|15.43
|16.59
|Total Expenses
|17.12
|14.49
|18.15
|Operating Profit
|0.87
|0.94
|-7.45
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Equity Capital
|7.4
|7.4
|-
D & H India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rasi Electrodes
|6.20
|4.91
|19.31
|Cenlub Inds.
|46.85
|-6.77
|19.30
|Filtra Consult.
|26.10
|-6.79
|17.88
|D & H India
|21.65
|-2.70
|16.02
|Skyline Millars
|3.76
|-4.08
|15.12
|Brady & Morris
|66.00
|1.54
|14.85
|La Tim Metal & I
|27.55
|-3.33
|14.13
D & H India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.35%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.98%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-28.78%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-29.71%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-5.66%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|21.29%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
D & H India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.30
|
|22.20
|Week Low/High
|21.30
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|21.30
|
|30.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.00
|
|39.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|47.00
