D-Link India Ltd.
|BSE: 533146
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: DLINKINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE250K01012
|BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar
|98.55
|
0.70
(0.72%)
|
OPEN
99.00
|
HIGH
99.55
|
LOW
95.45
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|98.80
|
0.65
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
98.70
|
HIGH
99.90
|
LOW
94.90
Filter:
D-Link India Ltd. (DLINKINDIA) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|697.86
|700.84
|625.32
|Excise Duty
|1.22
|0.10
|0.00
|Net Sales
|696.64
|700.74
|625.32
|Other Income
|2.15
|1.39
|1.56
|Stock Adjustments
|-28.70
|17.95
|14.95
|Total Income
|670.09
|720.08
|641.83
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|566.44
|608.39
|525.66
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.56
|0.62
|0.62
|Employee Cost
|29.30
|31.08
|30.25
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.76
|0.55
|0.87
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|39.19
|39.86
|45.55
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|7.85
|4.56
|4.31
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|644.10
|685.06
|607.26
|Operating Profit
|25.98
|35.02
|34.57
|Interest
|0.51
|0.36
|0.46
|Gross Profit
|25.47
|34.66
|34.11
|Depreciation
|1.17
|1.47
|1.70
|Profit Before Tax
|24.30
|33.19
|32.41
|Tax
|8.44
|11.69
|11.08
|Net Profit
|15.86
|21.50
|21.33
