D-Link India Ltd.

BSE: 533146 Sector: Consumer
NSE: DLINKINDIA ISIN Code: INE250K01012
BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar 98.55 0.70
(0.72%)
OPEN

99.00

 HIGH

99.55

 LOW

95.45
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 98.80 0.65
(0.66%)
OPEN

98.70

 HIGH

99.90

 LOW

94.90
OPEN 99.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 97.85
VOLUME 64914
52-Week high 154.00
52-Week low 85.10
P/E 92.97
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 350
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
D-Link India Ltd. (DLINKINDIA) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 697.86 700.84 625.32
Excise Duty 1.22 0.10 0.00
Net Sales 696.64 700.74 625.32
Other Income 2.15 1.39 1.56
Stock Adjustments -28.70 17.95 14.95
Total Income 670.09 720.08 641.83
Expenditure
Raw Materials 566.44 608.39 525.66
Power & Fuel Cost 0.56 0.62 0.62
Employee Cost 29.30 31.08 30.25
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.76 0.55 0.87
Selling and Administration Expenses 39.19 39.86 45.55
Miscellaneous Expenses 7.85 4.56 4.31
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 644.10 685.06 607.26
Operating Profit 25.98 35.02 34.57
Interest 0.51 0.36 0.46
Gross Profit 25.47 34.66 34.11
Depreciation 1.17 1.47 1.70
Profit Before Tax 24.30 33.19 32.41
Tax 8.44 11.69 11.08
Net Profit 15.86 21.50 21.33
