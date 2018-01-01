JUST IN
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd.

BSE: 523890 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: DSKULKARNI ISIN Code: INE891A01014
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 16.00 -0.65
(-3.90%)
OPEN

16.70

 HIGH

17.35

 LOW

15.85
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 15.85 -0.75
(-4.52%)
OPEN

17.40

 HIGH

17.40

 LOW

15.80
About D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd.

D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd

D.S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd is engaged in real estate development, and construction of residential and commercial tenements. The company has three segments, namely real estate development, education and contracting. The company has five subsidiary companies. Two subsidiaries are operating in the USA, one of which is a wholly owned subsidiary and other is a step-down subsidiary viz. DSK Developers...> More

D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   41
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 166.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.36 24.66 -74.21
Other Income 0.07 0.25 -72
Total Income 6.42 24.91 -74.23
Total Expenses 5.71 17.85 -68.01
Operating Profit 0.72 7.06 -89.8
Net Profit -1.53 2.13 -171.83
Equity Capital 25.8 25.8 -
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rodium Real. 141.95 -2.97 46.13
Radhe Develop. 17.00 2.72 42.81
HB Estate Devel. 26.40 1.73 42.61
D S Kulkarni Dev 16.00 -3.90 41.28
Arih.Found.Hsg. 47.90 3.12 41.19
Raja Bahadur Int 1411.00 4.91 35.28
Garnet Construct 24.85 -0.40 34.54
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.64
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.81
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -15.34% -16.14% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.34% -16.14% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -28.73% -32.55% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -52.24% -48.29% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -72.20% -73.00% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -78.16% -78.57% 17.24% 19.01%

D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.85
17.35
Week Low/High 15.45
20.00
Month Low/High 14.65
20.00
YEAR Low/High 14.65
70.00
All TIME Low/High 1.21
450.00

