D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd.
|BSE: 523890
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: DSKULKARNI
|ISIN Code: INE891A01014
|
BSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
16.00
|
-0.65
(-3.90%)
|
OPEN
16.70
|
HIGH
17.35
|
LOW
15.85
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
15.85
|
-0.75
(-4.52%)
|
OPEN
17.40
|
HIGH
17.40
|
LOW
15.80
About D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd.
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd
D.S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd is engaged in real estate development, and construction of residential and commercial tenements. The company has three segments, namely real estate development, education and contracting. The company has five subsidiary companies. Two subsidiaries are operating in the USA, one of which is a wholly owned subsidiary and other is a step-down subsidiary viz. DSK Developers...> More
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd - Financial Results
> More on D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.36
|24.66
|-74.21
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.25
|-72
|Total Income
|6.42
|24.91
|-74.23
|Total Expenses
|5.71
|17.85
|-68.01
|Operating Profit
|0.72
|7.06
|-89.8
|Net Profit
|-1.53
|2.13
|-171.83
|Equity Capital
|25.8
|25.8
| -
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd - Peer Group
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-15.34%
|-16.14%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.34%
|-16.14%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-28.73%
|-32.55%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-52.24%
|-48.29%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-72.20%
|-73.00%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-78.16%
|-78.57%
|17.24%
|19.01%
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.85
|
|17.35
|Week Low/High
|15.45
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|14.65
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.65
|
|70.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.21
|
|450.00
