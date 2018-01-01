Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd.
|BSE: 526821
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: DAICHIKARK
|ISIN Code: INE928C01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|433.80
|
2.85
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
435.00
|
HIGH
444.70
|
LOW
427.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|435.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|430.95
|VOLUME
|939
|52-Week high
|549.40
|52-Week low
|340.00
|P/E
|25.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|323
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd.
Dai Ichi Karkaria (DIK), manufactures speciality chemicals has a tie-up with Matsumoto to manufacture spin finishes, which are used for imparting lubrication and anti-static properties to textile filaments and yarns. It is now expanding its production capacity from 750 tpa to 3000 tpa. DIK had set up a unit to manufacture certain bulk drugs omeprazole, menadione and calcium pentothenate, the la...> More
Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|323
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|17.11
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|25.35
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.70
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|173.33
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.50
Announcement
-
Board Meeting To Consider UFR For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QTR. AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30.9.2017
Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|46.36
|30.95
|49.79
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.86
|-59.3
|Total Income
|46.71
|31.81
|46.84
|Total Expenses
|39.48
|27.25
|44.88
|Operating Profit
|7.23
|4.56
|58.55
|Net Profit
|5.04
|3.08
|63.64
|Equity Capital
|7.45
|7.45
|-
Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Amines & Plast.
|68.45
|1.71
|376.48
|Gulshan Polyols
|73.20
|-0.07
|343.31
|Vishnu Chemicals
|285.75
|-2.11
|341.47
|Dai-ichi Karkari
|433.80
|0.66
|323.18
|Kanoria Chem.
|71.75
|-1.03
|313.55
|Indian Toners
|231.00
|-3.31
|304.00
|Valiant Organics
|812.35
|-0.93
|295.70
Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.60%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.50%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|21.68%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.02%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.31%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|174.21%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|427.15
|
|444.70
|Week Low/High
|421.40
|
|494.00
|Month Low/High
|421.40
|
|513.00
|YEAR Low/High
|340.00
|
|549.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.50
|
|625.00
