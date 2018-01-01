JUST IN
Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd.

BSE: 526821 Sector: Industrials
NSE: DAICHIKARK ISIN Code: INE928C01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 433.80 2.85
(0.66%)
OPEN

435.00

 HIGH

444.70

 LOW

427.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 435.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 430.95
VOLUME 939
52-Week high 549.40
52-Week low 340.00
P/E 25.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 323
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd.

Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd

Dai Ichi Karkaria (DIK), manufactures speciality chemicals has a tie-up with Matsumoto to manufacture spin finishes, which are used for imparting lubrication and anti-static properties to textile filaments and yarns. It is now expanding its production capacity from 750 tpa to 3000 tpa. DIK had set up a unit to manufacture certain bulk drugs omeprazole, menadione and calcium pentothenate, the la...> More

Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   323
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.35
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.70
Book Value / Share () [*S] 173.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 46.36 30.95 49.79
Other Income 0.35 0.86 -59.3
Total Income 46.71 31.81 46.84
Total Expenses 39.48 27.25 44.88
Operating Profit 7.23 4.56 58.55
Net Profit 5.04 3.08 63.64
Equity Capital 7.45 7.45 -
Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Amines & Plast. 68.45 1.71 376.48
Gulshan Polyols 73.20 -0.07 343.31
Vishnu Chemicals 285.75 -2.11 341.47
Dai-ichi Karkari 433.80 0.66 323.18
Kanoria Chem. 71.75 -1.03 313.55
Indian Toners 231.00 -3.31 304.00
Valiant Organics 812.35 -0.93 295.70
Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.13
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.38
Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.60% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.50% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 21.68% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.02% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.31% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 174.21% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 427.15
444.70
Week Low/High 421.40
494.00
Month Low/High 421.40
513.00
YEAR Low/High 340.00
549.00
All TIME Low/High 5.50
625.00

