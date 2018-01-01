Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd

Dai Ichi Karkaria (DIK), manufactures speciality chemicals has a tie-up with Matsumoto to manufacture spin finishes, which are used for imparting lubrication and anti-static properties to textile filaments and yarns. It is now expanding its production capacity from 750 tpa to 3000 tpa. DIK had set up a unit to manufacture certain bulk drugs omeprazole, menadione and calcium pentothenate, the la...> More