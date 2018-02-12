JUST IN
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd.

BSE: 530825 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE789B01018
About Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd.

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd

Daikaffil Chemicals India came into the public issue in May 95 for expansion. Promoted by J G Patel -- ex-joint managing director of Indian Dyestuff Industries (IDI) -- and others, Daikaffil Chemicals India (DCI), is presently involved in the manufacture of DNS, is now expanding its DNS capacity from 120 tpa to 480 tpa, and integrating forward to manufacture DASDA and optical brightening agents (O...> More

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   38
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.37
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Aug 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 2.71
Book Value / Share () [*S] 40.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.06 7.73 -21.6
Other Income 0.14 0.13 7.69
Total Income 6.2 7.86 -21.12
Total Expenses 4.78 6.53 -26.8
Operating Profit 1.42 1.33 6.77
Net Profit 0.78 0.6 30
Equity Capital 6 6 -
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
POCL Enterprises 80.00 3.29 44.64
Vivid Global 45.55 -2.67 41.54
Camex 37.50 2.04 38.29
Daikaffil Chem 62.95 0.32 37.77
Resonance Speci. 32.20 0.63 37.16
Jayshree Chem. 12.55 -1.95 36.81
Modipon 28.95 1.58 33.52
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.99
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.83
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.10% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.67% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.48% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.76% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 1.45% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 155.38% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 59.10
64.95
Week Low/High 59.00
73.00
Month Low/High 59.00
80.00
YEAR Low/High 55.50
94.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
94.00

