Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd.
|BSE: 530825
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE789B01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
62.95
|
0.20
(0.32%)
|
OPEN
60.35
|
HIGH
64.95
|
LOW
59.10
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd.
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd
Daikaffil Chemicals India came into the public issue in May 95 for expansion. Promoted by J G Patel -- ex-joint managing director of Indian Dyestuff Industries (IDI) -- and others, Daikaffil Chemicals India (DCI), is presently involved in the manufacture of DNS, is now expanding its DNS capacity from 120 tpa to 480 tpa, and integrating forward to manufacture DASDA and optical brightening agents (O...> More
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.06
|7.73
|-21.6
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.13
|7.69
|Total Income
|6.2
|7.86
|-21.12
|Total Expenses
|4.78
|6.53
|-26.8
|Operating Profit
|1.42
|1.33
|6.77
|Net Profit
|0.78
|0.6
|30
|Equity Capital
|6
|6
| -
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.10%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.67%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.48%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.76%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|1.45%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|155.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|59.10
|
|64.95
|Week Low/High
|59.00
|
|73.00
|Month Low/High
|59.00
|
|80.00
|YEAR Low/High
|55.50
|
|94.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|94.00
