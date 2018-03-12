You are here » Home
Dalal Street Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 501148
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE422D01012
|
BSE
LIVE
10:17 | 12 Mar
|
134.00
|
2.10
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
134.00
|
HIGH
134.00
|
LOW
134.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Dalal Street Investments Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|134.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|131.90
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|140.55
|52-Week low
|90.95
|P/E
|0.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|134.00
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|134.00
|CLOSE
|131.90
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|140.55
|52-Week low
|90.95
|P/E
|0.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|134.00
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Dalal Street Investments Ltd.
Dalal Street Investments Ltd
Dalal Street Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dalal Street Investments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.42
|
|-
|Other Income
|3.33
|0.03
|11000
|Total Income
|6.75
|0.03
|22400
|Total Expenses
|-0.2
|0.02
|-1100
|Operating Profit
|6.95
|0.01
|69400
|Net Profit
|6.78
|-0.15
|4620
|Equity Capital
|0.32
|0.32
| -
Dalal Street Investments Ltd - Peer Group
Dalal Street Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dalal Street Investments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.13%
|NA
|-0.02%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.64%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.54%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.91%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.56%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|-83.17%
|NA
|16.62%
|18.30%
Dalal Street Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|134.00
|
|134.00
|Week Low/High
|131.05
|
|137.00
|Month Low/High
|118.30
|
|137.00
|YEAR Low/High
|90.95
|
|141.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.18
|
|25357.00
