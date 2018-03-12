JUST IN
Dalal Street Investments Ltd.

BSE: 501148 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE422D01012
BSE LIVE 10:17 | 12 Mar 134.00 2.10
(1.59%)
OPEN

134.00

 HIGH

134.00

 LOW

134.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dalal Street Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Dalal Street Investments Ltd.

Dalal Street Investments Ltd

Dalal Street Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 199.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -216.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dalal Street Investments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.42 -
Other Income 3.33 0.03 11000
Total Income 6.75 0.03 22400
Total Expenses -0.2 0.02 -1100
Operating Profit 6.95 0.01 69400
Net Profit 6.78 -0.15 4620
Equity Capital 0.32 0.32 -
Dalal Street Investments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shashank Traders 14.00 1.67 4.33
Winy Commercial 5.50 1.85 4.33
Confidence Finan 4.21 -1.86 4.32
Dalal Street Inv 134.00 1.59 4.29
Abhishek Finle. 10.05 1.01 4.28
Daulat Sec. 8.32 -4.91 4.16
Apunka Invest 12.00 4.14
Dalal Street Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.19
Dalal Street Investments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.13% NA -0.02% -0.95%
1 Month NA NA -1.64% -0.92%
3 Month NA NA 1.54% 0.91%
6 Month NA NA 4.91% 4.27%
1 Year NA NA 16.56% 16.04%
3 Year -83.17% NA 16.62% 18.30%

Dalal Street Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 134.00
134.00
Week Low/High 131.05
137.00
Month Low/High 118.30
137.00
YEAR Low/High 90.95
141.00
All TIME Low/High 15.18
25357.00

