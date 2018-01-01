You are here » Home
» » Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500097
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: DALMIASUG
|ISIN Code: INE495A01022
|
BSE
15:45 | 12 Mar
|
77.80
|
0.65
(0.84%)
|
OPEN
77.50
|
HIGH
78.70
|
LOW
72.85
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
77.55
|
1.60
(2.11%)
|
OPEN
77.00
|
HIGH
79.20
|
LOW
73.00
|OPEN
|77.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|77.15
|VOLUME
|89477
|52-Week high
|193.35
|52-Week low
|72.85
|P/E
|3.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|630
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|77.80
|Sell Qty
|344.00
|OPEN
|77.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|75.95
|VOLUME
|332636
|52-Week high
|193.00
|52-Week low
|73.00
|P/E
|3.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|630
|Buy Price
|76.60
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|76.80
|Sell Qty
|11.00
|OPEN
|77.50
|CLOSE
|77.15
|VOLUME
|89477
|52-Week high
|193.35
|52-Week low
|72.85
|P/E
|3.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|630
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|77.80
|Sell Qty
|344.00
|OPEN
|77.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|75.95
|VOLUME
|332636
|52-Week high
|193.00
|52-Week low
|73.00
|P/E
|3.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|629.79
|Buy Price
|76.60
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|76.80
|Sell Qty
|11.00
Filter:
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd. (DALMIASUG) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|16.19
|16.19
|16.19
|Reserves
|678.33
|494.91
|442.31
|Total Shareholders Funds
|694.52
|511.10
|458.50
|Secured Loans
|463.68
|961.64
|881.47
|Unsecured Loans
|789.45
|186.22
|56.50
|Total Debt
|1253.13
|1147.86
|937.97
|Total Liabilities
|1947.65
|1658.96
|1396.47
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|1476.82
|1408.09
|1289.31
|Capital Work in Progress
|2.44
|6.46
|27.57
|Investments
|90.30
|91.95
|82.77
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|1020.68
|915.47
|703.48
|Sundry Debtors
|110.52
|106.40
|77.40
|Cash and Bank
|58.44
|46.18
|34.73
|Loans and Advances
|269.01
|183.72
|207.20
|Total Current Assets
|1458.65
|1251.77
|1022.81
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|372.51
|439.76
|480.67
|Provisions
|3.78
|3.82
|2.14
|Net Current Assets
|1082.36
|808.19
|540.00
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|1947.65
|1658.96
|1396.47
Quick Links for Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries: