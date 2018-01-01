JUST IN
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500097 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: DALMIASUG ISIN Code: INE495A01022
BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar 77.80 0.65
(0.84%)
OPEN

77.50

 HIGH

78.70

 LOW

72.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 77.55 1.60
(2.11%)
OPEN

77.00

 HIGH

79.20

 LOW

73.00
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd. (DALMIASUG) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 16.19 16.19 16.19
Reserves 678.33 494.91 442.31
Total Shareholders Funds 694.52 511.10 458.50
Secured Loans 463.68 961.64 881.47
Unsecured Loans 789.45 186.22 56.50
Total Debt 1253.13 1147.86 937.97
Total Liabilities 1947.65 1658.96 1396.47
Application of Funds
Gross Block 1476.82 1408.09 1289.31
Capital Work in Progress 2.44 6.46 27.57
Investments 90.30 91.95 82.77
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 1020.68 915.47 703.48
Sundry Debtors 110.52 106.40 77.40
Cash and Bank 58.44 46.18 34.73
Loans and Advances 269.01 183.72 207.20
Total Current Assets 1458.65 1251.77 1022.81
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 372.51 439.76 480.67
Provisions 3.78 3.82 2.14
Net Current Assets 1082.36 808.19 540.00
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 1947.65 1658.96 1396.47
