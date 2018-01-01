Damodar Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 521220
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: DAMODARIND
|ISIN Code: INE497D01014
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|141.85
|
4.00
(2.90%)
|
OPEN
141.20
|
HIGH
142.95
|
LOW
140.10
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|143.90
|
5.85
(4.24%)
|
OPEN
139.50
|
HIGH
143.90
|
LOW
139.50
About Damodar Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in 1992 Damodar Threads Limited is engaged in manufacturing of Synthetic Yarn. The company is spearheaded by Arun Kumar Biyani as the Chairman. The company is planning to upgrade its design development and new product development....> More
Damodar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|158
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.12
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.02
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|28.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.03
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|89.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.58
Damodar Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|155.54
|168.89
|-7.9
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.1
|-90
|Total Income
|155.54
|168.99
|-7.96
|Total Expenses
|146.07
|159.61
|-8.48
|Operating Profit
|9.47
|9.38
|0.96
|Net Profit
|3.69
|2.06
|79.13
|Equity Capital
|11.13
|11.13
|-
Damodar Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|DCM
|98.80
|0.51
|184.56
|Mallcom (India)
|294.00
|1.38
|183.46
|Banswara Syntex
|104.85
|-2.06
|179.71
|Damodar Indust.
|141.85
|2.90
|157.88
|Morarjee Text.
|42.60
|1.19
|154.76
|Garden Silk Mill
|34.00
|0.29
|143.07
|K G Denim
|54.70
|-1.00
|140.31
Damodar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Damodar Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.95%
|0.70%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|12.13%
|18.00%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|10.30%
|12.82%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|52.69%
|55.82%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|89.89%
|93.02%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|282.14%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Damodar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|140.10
|
|142.95
|Week Low/High
|133.10
|
|162.00
|Month Low/High
|124.95
|
|162.00
|YEAR Low/High
|73.55
|
|162.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.11
|
|162.00
