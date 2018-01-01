JUST IN
Damodar Industries Ltd.

BSE: 521220 Sector: Industrials
NSE: DAMODARIND ISIN Code: INE497D01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 141.85 4.00
(2.90%)
OPEN

141.20

 HIGH

142.95

 LOW

140.10
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 143.90 5.85
(4.24%)
OPEN

139.50

 HIGH

143.90

 LOW

139.50
OPEN 141.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 137.85
VOLUME 7707
52-Week high 162.35
52-Week low 73.55
P/E 14.02
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 158
Buy Price 141.85
Buy Qty 250.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Damodar Industries Ltd.

Damodar Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1992 Damodar Threads Limited is engaged in manufacturing of Synthetic Yarn. The company is spearheaded by Arun Kumar Biyani as the Chairman. The company is planning to upgrade its design development and new product development....> More

Damodar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   158
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.02
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   28.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.03
Book Value / Share () [*S] 89.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Damodar Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 155.54 168.89 -7.9
Other Income 0.01 0.1 -90
Total Income 155.54 168.99 -7.96
Total Expenses 146.07 159.61 -8.48
Operating Profit 9.47 9.38 0.96
Net Profit 3.69 2.06 79.13
Equity Capital 11.13 11.13 -
Damodar Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
DCM 98.80 0.51 184.56
Mallcom (India) 294.00 1.38 183.46
Banswara Syntex 104.85 -2.06 179.71
Damodar Indust. 141.85 2.90 157.88
Morarjee Text. 42.60 1.19 154.76
Garden Silk Mill 34.00 0.29 143.07
K G Denim 54.70 -1.00 140.31
Damodar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.19
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.71
Damodar Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.95% 0.70% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 12.13% 18.00% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 10.30% 12.82% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 52.69% 55.82% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 89.89% 93.02% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 282.14% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Damodar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 140.10
142.95
Week Low/High 133.10
162.00
Month Low/High 124.95
162.00
YEAR Low/High 73.55
162.00
All TIME Low/High 1.11
162.00

