Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.
|BSE: 532329
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE310B01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
73.70
|
0.70
(0.96%)
|
OPEN
73.65
|
HIGH
75.70
|
LOW
71.45
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|73.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.00
|VOLUME
|1583
|52-Week high
|100.15
|52-Week low
|41.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd
Danlaw Technolgies India Limited (DTIL) formerly known as Vijay growth Home Finance Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in Dec.'92. The company was promoted by Mr. D B Reddy and associates.
In view of the increasing demand for housing finance the company plans to increase its operation substantially. Accordingly, in Mar.'96 the company came out with a public issue of 7,50,000 E...> More
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Danlaw Technologies India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.28
|3.3
|60
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.3
|-70
|Total Income
|5.36
|3.59
|49.3
|Total Expenses
|4.87
|2.98
|63.42
|Operating Profit
|0.49
|0.61
|-19.67
|Net Profit
|0.31
|0.46
|-32.61
|Equity Capital
|3.72
|3.72
| -
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd - Peer Group
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|7.36%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.22%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.08%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|51.33%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|36.99%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|246.01%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|71.45
|
|75.70
|Week Low/High
|66.00
|
|75.70
|Month Low/High
|63.00
|
|81.00
|YEAR Low/High
|41.00
|
|100.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.86
|
|954.00
