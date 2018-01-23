JUST IN
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.

BSE: 532329 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE310B01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 73.70 0.70
(0.96%)
OPEN

73.65

 HIGH

75.70

 LOW

71.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Danlaw Technologies India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 73.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 73.00
VOLUME 1583
52-Week high 100.15
52-Week low 41.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd

Danlaw Technolgies India Limited (DTIL) formerly known as Vijay growth Home Finance Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in Dec.'92. The company was promoted by Mr. D B Reddy and associates. In view of the increasing demand for housing finance the company plans to increase its operation substantially. Accordingly, in Mar.'96 the company came out with a public issue of 7,50,000 E...> More

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   27
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 63.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.28 3.3 60
Other Income 0.09 0.3 -70
Total Income 5.36 3.59 49.3
Total Expenses 4.87 2.98 63.42
Operating Profit 0.49 0.61 -19.67
Net Profit 0.31 0.46 -32.61
Equity Capital 3.72 3.72 -
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Octaware Tech. 80.50 -4.90 28.90
ERP Soft Systems 69.50 -4.99 27.52
Dynacons Sys. 39.80 -1.97 27.50
Danlaw Tech. 73.70 0.96 27.34
IKF Technolog. 0.61 -1.61 26.27
Odyssey Tech. 29.05 -3.81 25.74
Goldstone Tech. 13.36 -2.12 25.09
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.34
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 7.36% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.22% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.08% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 51.33% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 36.99% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 246.01% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 71.45
75.70
Week Low/High 66.00
75.70
Month Low/High 63.00
81.00
YEAR Low/High 41.00
100.00
All TIME Low/High 5.86
954.00

