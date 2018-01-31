You are here » Home
Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 526443
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE072B01019
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
0.77
|
0.03
(4.05%)
|
OPEN
0.77
|
HIGH
0.77
|
LOW
0.77
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.77
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.74
|VOLUME
|66
|52-Week high
|1.18
|52-Week low
|0.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.77
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd.
Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd
Incorporated in 1992 Datasoft Application Software(India) Limited is mainly engaged in Software Development Sales & Service.
The Company has commenced the software integration called 'Total',in the domestic and the overseas market.It has also started the mobile training academy called,Datasoft Mobile Academy in 2001.
It is also planning to launch new software products and also upgraded versi...> More
Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd - Financial Results
Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|10.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.77
|
|0.77
|Week Low/High
|0.70
|
|0.77
|Month Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.77
|YEAR Low/High
|0.47
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.39
|
|219.00
Quick Links for Datasoft Applications Software (India):