JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd

Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd.

BSE: 526443 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE072B01019
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 0.77 0.03
(4.05%)
OPEN

0.77

 HIGH

0.77

 LOW

0.77
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.77
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.74
VOLUME 66
52-Week high 1.18
52-Week low 0.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.77
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.77
CLOSE 0.74
VOLUME 66
52-Week high 1.18
52-Week low 0.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.77
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd.

Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1992 Datasoft Application Software(India) Limited is mainly engaged in Software Development Sales & Service. The Company has commenced the software integration called 'Total',in the domestic and the overseas market.It has also started the mobile training academy called,Datasoft Mobile Academy in 2001. It is also planning to launch new software products and also upgraded versi...> More

Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.02 100
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 0.05 0.03 66.67
Total Expenses 0.05 0.02 150
Operating Profit -0.01 0.01 -200
Net Profit -0.01 0.01 -200
Equity Capital 3.14 3.14 -
> More on Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd Financials Results

Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dot Com Global 0.67 -4.29 0.36
Baron Infotech 0.32 0.00 0.33
Innovation Soft. 1.07 0.00 0.32
Datasoft Applica 0.77 4.05 0.24
> More on Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd Peer Group

Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.73
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.07
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.07
Indian Public 52.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.96
> More on Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 10.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.77
0.77
Week Low/High 0.70
0.77
Month Low/High 0.49
0.77
YEAR Low/High 0.47
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.39
219.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Datasoft Applications Software (India):