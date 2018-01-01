Daulat Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 530171
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE108C01019
|BSE 15:14 | 08 Mar
|8.32
|
-0.43
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
8.32
|
HIGH
8.32
|
LOW
8.32
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Daulat Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.32
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.75
|VOLUME
|75
|52-Week high
|10.71
|52-Week low
|4.66
|P/E
|8.85
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.32
|Sell Qty
|924.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|8.85
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Daulat Securities Ltd.
Daulat Securities Limited was incorporated in the year 1949. The company is engaged in the stock broking operations. The company is based in Kolkata, India....> More
Daulat Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.94
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.85
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|25.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.33
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Sub: Statement Of Investors Complaints Pursuant To Regulation 13(3) Of The Securities Exchange Board
-
Sub: Information Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Compliance Certificate Pursuant Of Regulation 7(3) Of The Securities Exchange Board Of India (Listin
Daulat Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.25
|0.15
|66.67
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.06
|150
|Total Income
|0.4
|0.21
|90.48
|Total Expenses
|0.16
|0.05
|220
|Operating Profit
|0.24
|0.16
|50
|Net Profit
|0.24
|0.16
|50
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Daulat Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dalal Street Inv
|134.00
|1.59
|4.29
|Abhishek Finle.
|10.05
|1.01
|4.28
|Pawansut Holding
|3.75
|-4.34
|4.24
|Daulat Sec.
|8.32
|-4.91
|4.16
|Apunka Invest
|12.00
|4.14
|Munoth Fin.Serv.
|8.03
|4.97
|4.13
|First Custodian
|27.50
|1.48
|4.12
Daulat Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Daulat Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.32
|
|8.32
|Week Low/High
|8.32
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|8.32
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.66
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.75
|
|25.00
