Daulat Securities Ltd.

BSE: 530171 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE108C01019
BSE 15:14 | 08 Mar 8.32 -0.43
(-4.91%)
OPEN

8.32

 HIGH

8.32

 LOW

8.32
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Daulat Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Daulat Securities Ltd.

Daulat Securities Ltd

Daulat Securities Limited was incorporated in the year 1949. The company is engaged in the stock broking operations. The company is based in Kolkata, India....> More

Daulat Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.85
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Daulat Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.25 0.15 66.67
Other Income 0.15 0.06 150
Total Income 0.4 0.21 90.48
Total Expenses 0.16 0.05 220
Operating Profit 0.24 0.16 50
Net Profit 0.24 0.16 50
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Daulat Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dalal Street Inv 134.00 1.59 4.29
Abhishek Finle. 10.05 1.01 4.28
Pawansut Holding 3.75 -4.34 4.24
Daulat Sec. 8.32 -4.91 4.16
Apunka Invest 12.00 4.14
Munoth Fin.Serv. 8.03 4.97 4.13
First Custodian 27.50 1.48 4.12
Daulat Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.78
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.19
Daulat Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Daulat Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.32
8.32
Week Low/High 8.32
8.00
Month Low/High 8.32
9.00
YEAR Low/High 4.66
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.75
25.00

