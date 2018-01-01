JUST IN
Dazzel Confindive Ltd.

BSE: 531270 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE149E01027
BSE 09:07 | 02 Aug Dazzel Confindive Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dazzel Confindive Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.19
VOLUME 265
52-Week high 0.21
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.19
Sell Qty 32897.00
About Dazzel Confindive Ltd.

Dazzel Confindive Ltd

Dazzel Confindive Ltd. engages in the construction business in India. It also involves in trading stocks and securities, as well as offers computer education services. The company is based in Indore, India. Dazzel Confindive was incorporated on October 21, 1992. It is promoted by Hasti Mal Chhajer, Laad Kanwar Chhajer and Asha Chhajer. It made its public issue in the year 1995....> More

Dazzel Confindive Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dazzel Confindive Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.15 0.06 150
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.17 0.06 183.33
Total Expenses 0.16 0.06 166.67
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 14.79 14.79 -
Dazzel Confindive Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alka Securities 0.42 0.00 4.03
Mah. Corporation 0.29 0.00 3.92
Arihant's Sec 7.58 0.00 3.79
Dazzel Confindiv 0.19 0.00 2.81
Contil India 8.79 -4.97 2.72
Market Creators 5.35 -4.63 2.68
Explicit Fin. 2.49 -4.96 2.31
Dazzel Confindive Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 5.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 74.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.53
Dazzel Confindive Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 0.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -13.64% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Dazzel Confindive Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.00
0.19
Month Low/High 0.00
0.19
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.06
5.00

