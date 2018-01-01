Dazzel Confindive Ltd.
|BSE: 531270
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE149E01027
|BSE 09:07 | 02 Aug
|Dazzel Confindive Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Dazzel Confindive Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|265
|52-Week high
|0.21
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|32897.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Dazzel Confindive Ltd.
Dazzel Confindive Ltd. engages in the construction business in India. It also involves in trading stocks and securities, as well as offers computer education services. The company is based in Indore, India. Dazzel Confindive was incorporated on October 21, 1992. It is promoted by Hasti Mal Chhajer, Laad Kanwar Chhajer and Asha Chhajer. It made its public issue in the year 1995....> More
Dazzel Confindive Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.18
Announcement
-
Revised Un-Audited Financial Results As On 31St December2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Dazzel Confindive Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.15
|0.06
|150
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|0.17
|0.06
|183.33
|Total Expenses
|0.16
|0.06
|166.67
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|14.79
|14.79
|-
Dazzel Confindive Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Alka Securities
|0.42
|0.00
|4.03
|Mah. Corporation
|0.29
|0.00
|3.92
|Arihant's Sec
|7.58
|0.00
|3.79
|Dazzel Confindiv
|0.19
|0.00
|2.81
|Contil India
|8.79
|-4.97
|2.72
|Market Creators
|5.35
|-4.63
|2.68
|Explicit Fin.
|2.49
|-4.96
|2.31
Dazzel Confindive Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dazzel Confindive Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|0.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-13.64%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dazzel Confindive Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.06
|
|5.00
