DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd.
|BSE: 530393
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: DBSTOCKBRO
|ISIN Code: INE921B01025
|BSE 15:15 | 09 Mar
|8.67
|
-0.17
(-1.92%)
|
OPEN
9.01
|
HIGH
9.01
|
LOW
8.67
|NSE 15:16 | 09 Mar
|9.20
|
-0.15
(-1.60%)
|
OPEN
9.20
|
HIGH
9.20
|
LOW
9.20
About DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd.
DB (International) Stock Brokers Limited is one of India's leading Stock Brokers. The company is engaged in the business of stock broking and depositary participant services of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL). The Company is also engaged in trading of shares and securities. The Company is active in both primary market (engaged in mobilizing resources through IPOs/Mutual Funds/Bonds...> More
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|30
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.68
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.74
Announcement
-
DB (International) Stock Brokers Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
-
-
Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Director Of The Company Which Is To Be Held On Tuesday 6Th
-
DB (International) Stock Brokers Limited - Reply to Clarification- Financial results
-
DB (International) Stock Brokers Limited - Reply to Clarification Sought
-
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.44
|0.52
|369.23
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.59
|-37.29
|Total Income
|2.81
|1.11
|153.15
|Total Expenses
|1.09
|0.86
|26.74
|Operating Profit
|1.72
|0.25
|588
|Net Profit
|1.2
|0.14
|757.14
|Equity Capital
|7
|7
|-
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indbank Merchant
|20.05
|4.43
|88.98
|Swastika Investm
|161.00
|-1.86
|47.66
|Ladderup Finance
|34.00
|-2.86
|43.69
|DB Intl.Stock
|8.67
|-1.92
|30.34
|Integ. Fin. Serv
|39.85
|-4.89
|23.91
|Sunbright Stock
|18.50
|-4.88
|22.24
|Ajcon Global
|34.05
|-4.89
|20.84
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|-8.00%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.93%
|-5.64%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-81.94%
|-80.93%
|17.24%
|19.01%
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.67
|
|9.01
|Week Low/High
|8.67
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|8.67
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.67
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.11
|
|113.00
