DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd.

BSE: 530393 Sector: Financials
NSE: DBSTOCKBRO ISIN Code: INE921B01025
BSE 15:15 | 09 Mar 8.67 -0.17
(-1.92%)
OPEN

9.01

 HIGH

9.01

 LOW

8.67
NSE 15:16 | 09 Mar 9.20 -0.15
(-1.60%)
OPEN

9.20

 HIGH

9.20

 LOW

9.20
OPEN 9.01
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.84
VOLUME 404
52-Week high 10.51
52-Week low 8.67
P/E 21.68
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.67
Sell Qty 196.00
About DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd

DB (International) Stock Brokers Limited is one of India's leading Stock Brokers. The company is engaged in the business of stock broking and depositary participant services of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL). The Company is also engaged in trading of shares and securities. The Company is active in both primary market (engaged in mobilizing resources through IPOs/Mutual Funds/Bonds...> More

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.68
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.44 0.52 369.23
Other Income 0.37 0.59 -37.29
Total Income 2.81 1.11 153.15
Total Expenses 1.09 0.86 26.74
Operating Profit 1.72 0.25 588
Net Profit 1.2 0.14 757.14
Equity Capital 7 7 -
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indbank Merchant 20.05 4.43 88.98
Swastika Investm 161.00 -1.86 47.66
Ladderup Finance 34.00 -2.86 43.69
DB Intl.Stock 8.67 -1.92 30.34
Integ. Fin. Serv 39.85 -4.89 23.91
Sunbright Stock 18.50 -4.88 22.24
Ajcon Global 34.05 -4.89 20.84
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 55.20
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA -8.00% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.93% -5.64% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -81.94% -80.93% 17.24% 19.01%

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.67
9.01
Week Low/High 8.67
9.00
Month Low/High 8.67
9.00
YEAR Low/High 8.67
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.11
113.00

