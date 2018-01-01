JUST IN
DCM Ltd.

BSE: 502820 Sector: Industrials
NSE: DCM ISIN Code: INE498A01018
BSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar 99.50 1.20
(1.22%)
OPEN

100.10

 HIGH

101.90

 LOW

98.00
NSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar 99.00 0.75
(0.76%)
OPEN

99.40

 HIGH

102.20

 LOW

98.30
About DCM Ltd.

DCM Ltd

DCM Ltd(Formerly Delhi Cloth Mills), the flagship company of DCM Group comprises DCM Engineering Products, DCM Data Products, DCM Textiles and DCM Estates after the re-strucring of its diversified business interest into 4 companies in April 1990. DCM has started operations in 1889 by setting up a spinning mill in Delhi. It has grow to become a diversified player with presence in manufacture of ...> More

DCM Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   186
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Nov 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 105.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

DCM Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 214.8 253.36 -15.22
Other Income 3.86 9.45 -59.15
Total Income 218.66 262.81 -16.8
Total Expenses 212.58 244.6 -13.09
Operating Profit 6.08 18.21 -66.61
Net Profit -9.03 1.12 -906.25
Equity Capital 18.67 17.38 -
> More on DCM Ltd Financials Results

DCM Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Polygenta Tech. 12.02 0.00 187.76
JCT 3.13 2.29 187.21
Faze Three 76.85 -3.94 186.90
DCM 99.50 1.22 185.87
Mallcom (India) 290.00 3.57 180.96
Banswara Syntex 105.00 -1.91 179.97
Integra Engg. 52.50 -2.87 179.55
> More on DCM Ltd Peer Group

DCM Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.54
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 7.21
Mutual Funds 0.37
Indian Public 32.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.97
> More on DCM Ltd Share Holding Pattern

DCM Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.29% 0.87% 0.07% -0.94%
1 Month -3.44% -2.13% -1.55% -0.91%
3 Month -7.91% -10.93% 1.63% 0.92%
6 Month -20.21% -19.38% 5.01% 4.28%
1 Year -8.46% -9.26% 16.67% 16.05%
3 Year 17.40% 13.40% 16.73% 18.31%

DCM Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 98.00
101.90
Week Low/High 96.40
106.00
Month Low/High 92.50
106.00
YEAR Low/High 92.50
153.00
All TIME Low/High 3.95
580.00

Browse STOCK Companies

