DCM Ltd.
|BSE: 502820
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: DCM
|ISIN Code: INE498A01018
|BSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar
|99.50
|
1.20
(1.22%)
|
OPEN
100.10
|
HIGH
101.90
|
LOW
98.00
|NSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar
|99.00
|
0.75
(0.76%)
|
OPEN
99.40
|
HIGH
102.20
|
LOW
98.30
|OPEN
|100.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|98.30
|VOLUME
|3768
|52-Week high
|153.00
|52-Week low
|92.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|186
|Buy Price
|99.05
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|99.45
|Sell Qty
|39.00
|OPEN
|99.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|98.25
|VOLUME
|35527
|52-Week high
|152.80
|52-Week low
|93.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|186
|Buy Price
|99.00
|Buy Qty
|49.00
|Sell Price
|99.40
|Sell Qty
|30.00
About DCM Ltd.
DCM Ltd(Formerly Delhi Cloth Mills), the flagship company of DCM Group comprises DCM Engineering Products, DCM Data Products, DCM Textiles and DCM Estates after the re-strucring of its diversified business interest into 4 companies in April 1990. DCM has started operations in 1889 by setting up a spinning mill in Delhi. It has grow to become a diversified player with presence in manufacture of ...> More
DCM Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|186
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Nov 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|105.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.94
Announcement
-
Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Thursday February 8 2018
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
DCM Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|214.8
|253.36
|-15.22
|Other Income
|3.86
|9.45
|-59.15
|Total Income
|218.66
|262.81
|-16.8
|Total Expenses
|212.58
|244.6
|-13.09
|Operating Profit
|6.08
|18.21
|-66.61
|Net Profit
|-9.03
|1.12
|-906.25
|Equity Capital
|18.67
|17.38
|-
DCM Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Polygenta Tech.
|12.02
|0.00
|187.76
|JCT
|3.13
|2.29
|187.21
|Faze Three
|76.85
|-3.94
|186.90
|DCM
|99.50
|1.22
|185.87
|Mallcom (India)
|290.00
|3.57
|180.96
|Banswara Syntex
|105.00
|-1.91
|179.97
|Integra Engg.
|52.50
|-2.87
|179.55
DCM Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
DCM Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.29%
|0.87%
|0.07%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-3.44%
|-2.13%
|-1.55%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-7.91%
|-10.93%
|1.63%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|-20.21%
|-19.38%
|5.01%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|-8.46%
|-9.26%
|16.67%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|17.40%
|13.40%
|16.73%
|18.31%
DCM Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|98.00
|
|101.90
|Week Low/High
|96.40
|
|106.00
|Month Low/High
|92.50
|
|106.00
|YEAR Low/High
|92.50
|
|153.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.95
|
|580.00
