DCM Ltd

DCM Ltd(Formerly Delhi Cloth Mills), the flagship company of DCM Group comprises DCM Engineering Products, DCM Data Products, DCM Textiles and DCM Estates after the re-strucring of its diversified business interest into 4 companies in April 1990. DCM has started operations in 1889 by setting up a spinning mill in Delhi. It has grow to become a diversified player with presence in manufacture of ...> More