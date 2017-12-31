JUST IN
DCM Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 511611 Sector: Financials
NSE: DCMFINSERV ISIN Code: INE891B01012
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 09 Mar 2.20 -0.10
(-4.35%)
OPEN

2.19

 HIGH

2.20

 LOW

2.19
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan DCM Financial Services Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About DCM Financial Services Ltd.

DCM Financial Services Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'91 and promoted by the DCM group, DCM Financial Services (DFSL) started its auto-finance business in Mar.'94. DFSL has been granted category-I merchant banking registration by SEBI. It offers well-diversified portfolio services equipment leasing, hire-purchase,inter-corporate deposits, bill discounting, etc to its fast-growing list of clients. To augment its long-term reso...> More

DCM Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -20.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

DCM Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.87 0.92 -5.43
Total Income 0.87 0.92 -5.43
Total Expenses 0.24 0.35 -31.43
Operating Profit 0.63 0.57 10.53
Net Profit 0.44 0.25 76
Equity Capital 22.13 23.13 -
DCM Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Madhusudan Sec. 5.71 -4.99 4.97
Vax Housing Fin. 4.09 -1.92 4.91
Asia Capital 15.80 4.98 4.88
DCM Financial 2.20 -4.35 4.87
Navigant Corp. 15.40 -3.14 4.85
Aravali Sec.&Fin 3.10 4.73 4.70
Pariksha Fin-Inv 12.50 25.00 4.69
DCM Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.50
Banks/FIs 6.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.15
Indian Public 45.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.28
DCM Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -16.98% NA 0.54% -0.58%
1 Month -22.81% NA -1.08% -0.54%
3 Month -33.33% NA 2.11% 1.29%
6 Month -29.26% NA 5.51% 4.66%
1 Year -45.41% NA 17.22% 16.48%
3 Year 107.55% NA 17.28% 18.74%

DCM Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.19
2.20
Week Low/High 2.19
3.00
Month Low/High 2.19
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.91
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.47
33.00

