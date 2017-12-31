You are here » Home
» Company
» DCM Financial Services Ltd
DCM Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 511611
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: DCMFINSERV
|ISIN Code: INE891B01012
|
BSE
LIVE
15:15 | 09 Mar
|
2.20
|
-0.10
(-4.35%)
|
OPEN
2.19
|
HIGH
2.20
|
LOW
2.19
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
DCM Financial Services Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|2.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.30
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|4.08
|52-Week low
|1.91
|P/E
|4.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|2.20
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|2.39
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.19
|CLOSE
|2.30
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|4.08
|52-Week low
|1.91
|P/E
|4.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|2.20
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|2.39
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.87
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About DCM Financial Services Ltd.
DCM Financial Services Ltd
Incorporated in Feb.'91 and promoted by the DCM group, DCM Financial Services (DFSL) started its auto-finance business in Mar.'94. DFSL has been granted category-I merchant banking registration by SEBI. It offers well-diversified portfolio services equipment leasing, hire-purchase,inter-corporate deposits, bill discounting, etc to its fast-growing list of clients.
To augment its long-term reso...> More
DCM Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
DCM Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on DCM Financial Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.87
|0.92
|-5.43
|Total Income
|0.87
|0.92
|-5.43
|Total Expenses
|0.24
|0.35
|-31.43
|Operating Profit
|0.63
|0.57
|10.53
|Net Profit
|0.44
|0.25
|76
|Equity Capital
|22.13
|23.13
| -
DCM Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
DCM Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
DCM Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-16.98%
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.58%
|1 Month
|-22.81%
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.54%
|3 Month
|-33.33%
|NA
|2.11%
|1.29%
|6 Month
|-29.26%
|NA
|5.51%
|4.66%
|1 Year
|-45.41%
|NA
|17.22%
|16.48%
|3 Year
|107.55%
|NA
|17.28%
|18.74%
DCM Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.19
|
|2.20
|Week Low/High
|2.19
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.19
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.91
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.47
|
|33.00
Quick Links for DCM Financial Services: