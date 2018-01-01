DCM Shriram Industries Ltd

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (DSIL), a part of DCM Shriram group, promoted by Bansi Dhar, is a diversified group with operations in Sugar, Alcohol, Organic and Inorganic Chemicals, Drug Intermediates, Rayon Tyrecord, Shipping Containers and processed cotton yarn. The company has its manufacturing facilities located at Daurala and Kota.Daurala Sugar Complex, situated at Daurala comprises of a cane...> More