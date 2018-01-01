You are here » Home
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 523369
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: DCMSRMIND
|ISIN Code: INE843D01019
BSE
15:49 | 12 Mar
210.40
-2.15
(-1.01%)
OPEN
216.00
HIGH
219.95
LOW
209.05
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|216.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|212.55
|VOLUME
|11509
|52-Week high
|385.00
|52-Week low
|201.50
|P/E
|3.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|366
|Buy Price
|210.40
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|216.00
|CLOSE
|212.55
|VOLUME
|11509
|52-Week high
|385.00
|52-Week low
|201.50
|P/E
|3.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|366
|Buy Price
|210.40
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (DSIL), a part of DCM Shriram group, promoted by Bansi Dhar, is a diversified group with operations in Sugar, Alcohol, Organic and Inorganic Chemicals, Drug Intermediates, Rayon Tyrecord, Shipping Containers and processed cotton yarn.
The company has its manufacturing facilities located at Daurala and Kota.Daurala Sugar Complex, situated at Daurala comprises of a cane...> More
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|428.44
|368.08
|16.4
|Other Income
|3.89
|3.42
|13.74
|Total Income
|432.33
|371.5
|16.37
|Total Expenses
|395.82
|321.26
|23.21
|Operating Profit
|36.51
|50.24
|-27.33
|Net Profit
|22.37
|31.44
|-28.85
|Equity Capital
|17.4
|17.4
| -
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd - Peer Group
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.61%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.63%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-34.94%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-34.09%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-30.52%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|161.53%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|209.05
|
|219.95
|Week Low/High
|201.50
|
|249.00
|Month Low/High
|201.50
|
|270.00
|YEAR Low/High
|201.50
|
|385.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.30
|
|385.00
