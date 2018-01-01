JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » DCM Shriram Industries Ltd

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.

BSE: 523369 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: DCMSRMIND ISIN Code: INE843D01019
BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar 210.40 -2.15
(-1.01%)
OPEN

216.00

 HIGH

219.95

 LOW

209.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan DCM Shriram Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 216.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 212.55
VOLUME 11509
52-Week high 385.00
52-Week low 201.50
P/E 3.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 366
Buy Price 210.40
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 216.00
CLOSE 212.55
VOLUME 11509
52-Week high 385.00
52-Week low 201.50
P/E 3.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 366
Buy Price 210.40
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (DSIL), a part of DCM Shriram group, promoted by Bansi Dhar, is a diversified group with operations in Sugar, Alcohol, Organic and Inorganic Chemicals, Drug Intermediates, Rayon Tyrecord, Shipping Containers and processed cotton yarn. The company has its manufacturing facilities located at Daurala and Kota.Daurala Sugar Complex, situated at Daurala comprises of a cane...> More

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   366
EPS - TTM () [*S] 57.72
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.65
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   65.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 5.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 233.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 428.44 368.08 16.4
Other Income 3.89 3.42 13.74
Total Income 432.33 371.5 16.37
Total Expenses 395.82 321.26 23.21
Operating Profit 36.51 50.24 -27.33
Net Profit 22.37 31.44 -28.85
Equity Capital 17.4 17.4 -
> More on DCM Shriram Industries Ltd Financials Results

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dalmia Bharat 77.80 0.84 629.79
Dwarikesh Sugar 29.05 3.38 547.01
Avadh Sugar 524.20 2.85 524.72
DCM Shriram Inds 210.40 -1.01 366.10
Uttam Sug.Mills 90.90 3.53 346.69
KCP Sugar &Inds. 25.35 1.60 287.47
Sakthi Sugars 16.95 -1.17 201.45
> More on DCM Shriram Industries Ltd Peer Group

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.52
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 7.13
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.14
> More on DCM Shriram Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.61% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.63% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -34.94% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -34.09% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -30.52% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 161.53% NA 17.24% 19.02%

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 209.05
219.95
Week Low/High 201.50
249.00
Month Low/High 201.50
270.00
YEAR Low/High 201.50
385.00
All TIME Low/High 3.30
385.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for DCM Shriram Industries: