DCW Ltd.
|BSE: 500117
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: DCW
|ISIN Code: INE500A01029
|BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar
|34.10
|
-0.40
(-1.16%)
|
OPEN
35.15
|
HIGH
35.15
|
LOW
33.25
|NSE LIVE 13:32 | 12 Mar
|33.75
|
-0.85
(-2.46%)
|
OPEN
35.00
|
HIGH
35.35
|
LOW
33.20
|OPEN
|35.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.50
|VOLUME
|392456
|52-Week high
|55.35
|52-Week low
|29.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|754
|Buy Price
|33.90
|Buy Qty
|237.00
|Sell Price
|34.20
|Sell Qty
|1037.00
|OPEN
|35.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.60
|VOLUME
|309304
|52-Week high
|55.45
|52-Week low
|28.95
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|754
|Buy Price
|33.65
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|33.75
|Sell Qty
|365.00
|OPEN
|35.15
|CLOSE
|34.50
|VOLUME
|392456
|52-Week high
|55.35
|52-Week low
|29.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|754
|Buy Price
|33.90
|Buy Qty
|237.00
|Sell Price
|34.20
|Sell Qty
|1037.00
|OPEN
|35.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.60
|VOLUME
|309304
|52-Week high
|55.45
|52-Week low
|28.95
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|753.61
|Buy Price
|33.65
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|33.75
|Sell Qty
|365.00
About DCW Ltd.
Incorporated in 1939, DCW was taken over by the present promoters under the late Sahu Shriyans Prasad Jain. The company manufactures soda ash, caustic soda, PVC resins, soda bicarbonates, trichloroethylene, synthetic rutile, titox, utox, bromine, bromide and a few other chemicals. The company has also introduced a range of home products like packaged spices, flour and iodised salt. The Company...> More
DCW Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|754
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|18.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 Jul 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|28.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.20
DCW Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|273.92
|299.98
|-8.69
|Other Income
|3.27
|0.09
|3533.33
|Total Income
|277.19
|300.07
|-7.62
|Total Expenses
|233.5
|261.44
|-10.69
|Operating Profit
|43.7
|38.63
|13.12
|Net Profit
|-0.75
|5.09
|-114.73
|Equity Capital
|44.2
|43.94
|-
DCW Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|INEOS Styrolut.
|898.50
|2.63
|1580.46
|Panama Petrochem
|192.00
|-0.67
|1161.60
|Oricon Enter.
|54.70
|0.09
|859.06
|DCW
|34.10
|-1.16
|753.61
|Manali Petrochem
|34.35
|-1.29
|590.82
|Dhunseri Petro.
|145.95
|3.33
|511.12
|Agarwal Indl.
|332.00
|2.44
|340.63
DCW Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
DCW Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.70%
|-10.00%
|-0.12%
|-1.03%
|1 Month
|-7.71%
|-11.07%
|-1.73%
|-1.00%
|3 Month
|-14.11%
|-18.77%
|1.44%
|0.83%
|6 Month
|-14.11%
|-13.90%
|4.81%
|4.18%
|1 Year
|12.73%
|9.76%
|16.44%
|15.94%
|3 Year
|85.83%
|81.94%
|16.51%
|18.20%
DCW Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.25
|
|35.15
|Week Low/High
|32.95
|
|38.00
|Month Low/High
|32.95
|
|39.00
|YEAR Low/High
|29.90
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|59.00
Quick Links for DCW:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices