DCW Ltd.

BSE: 500117 Sector: Industrials
NSE: DCW ISIN Code: INE500A01029
BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 34.10 -0.40
(-1.16%)
OPEN

35.15

 HIGH

35.15

 LOW

33.25
NSE LIVE 13:32 | 12 Mar 33.75 -0.85
(-2.46%)
OPEN

35.00

 HIGH

35.35

 LOW

33.20
About DCW Ltd.

DCW Ltd

Incorporated in 1939, DCW was taken over by the present promoters under the late Sahu Shriyans Prasad Jain. The company manufactures soda ash, caustic soda, PVC resins, soda bicarbonates, trichloroethylene, synthetic rutile, titox, utox, bromine, bromide and a few other chemicals. The company has also introduced a range of home products like packaged spices, flour and iodised salt. The Company...> More

DCW Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   754
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   18.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Jul 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

DCW Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 273.92 299.98 -8.69
Other Income 3.27 0.09 3533.33
Total Income 277.19 300.07 -7.62
Total Expenses 233.5 261.44 -10.69
Operating Profit 43.7 38.63 13.12
Net Profit -0.75 5.09 -114.73
Equity Capital 44.2 43.94 -
DCW Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
INEOS Styrolut. 898.50 2.63 1580.46
Panama Petrochem 192.00 -0.67 1161.60
Oricon Enter. 54.70 0.09 859.06
DCW 34.10 -1.16 753.61
Manali Petrochem 34.35 -1.29 590.82
Dhunseri Petro. 145.95 3.33 511.12
Agarwal Indl. 332.00 2.44 340.63
DCW Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.42
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 5.95
Insurance 3.02
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 34.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.61
DCW Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.70% -10.00% -0.12% -1.03%
1 Month -7.71% -11.07% -1.73% -1.00%
3 Month -14.11% -18.77% 1.44% 0.83%
6 Month -14.11% -13.90% 4.81% 4.18%
1 Year 12.73% 9.76% 16.44% 15.94%
3 Year 85.83% 81.94% 16.51% 18.20%

DCW Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.25
35.15
Week Low/High 32.95
38.00
Month Low/High 32.95
39.00
YEAR Low/High 29.90
55.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
59.00

