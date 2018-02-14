JUST IN
Deccan Bearings Ltd.

BSE: 505703 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE498D01012
BSE LIVE 10:49 | 14 Feb 27.25 1.25
(4.81%)
OPEN

27.25

 HIGH

27.25

 LOW

27.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Deccan Bearings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Deccan Bearings Ltd.

Deccan Bearings Ltd

Deccan Bearings, incorporated in the year 1985, is engaged in manufacturing and trading of bearings. The company manufactures taper roller bearings at its plant in Rajkot with an installed capacity of 1 million pieces per annum. The registered office of the company is located at Mumbai....> More

Deccan Bearings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Deccan Bearings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.9 0.25 260
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.9 0.25 260
Total Expenses 0.97 0.36 169.44
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.11 45.45
Net Profit -0.09 -0.14 35.71
Equity Capital 2.18 2.18 -
Deccan Bearings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jainex Aamcol 58.25 -4.98 8.74
PAE 7.87 -3.20 8.20
ANG Inds 5.05 -4.90 8.13
Deccan Bearings 27.25 4.81 5.94
Sai Moh Autolink 12.50 25.00 4.12
Mipco Seaml Ring 10.65 3.30 3.81
Gajra Bevel 2.39 -1.65 2.25
Deccan Bearings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.39
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.13
Deccan Bearings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.03% -0.87%
1 Month NA NA -1.59% -0.83%
3 Month 50.14% NA 1.59% 0.99%
6 Month 51.39% NA 4.97% 4.36%
1 Year NA NA 16.62% 16.14%
3 Year NA NA 16.68% 18.40%

Deccan Bearings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 27.25
27.25
Week Low/High 0.00
27.25
Month Low/High 0.00
27.25
YEAR Low/High 14.25
27.00
All TIME Low/High 6.00
200.00

