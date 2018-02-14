Deccan Bearings Ltd.
|BSE: 505703
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE498D01012
|BSE LIVE 10:49 | 14 Feb
|27.25
|
1.25
(4.81%)
|
OPEN
27.25
|
HIGH
27.25
|
LOW
27.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Deccan Bearings Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|27.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|26.00
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|27.25
|52-Week low
|14.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Deccan Bearings Ltd.
Deccan Bearings, incorporated in the year 1985, is engaged in manufacturing and trading of bearings. The company manufactures taper roller bearings at its plant in Rajkot with an installed capacity of 1 million pieces per annum. The registered office of the company is located at Mumbai....> More
Deccan Bearings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.58
Deccan Bearings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.9
|0.25
|260
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|0.9
|0.25
|260
|Total Expenses
|0.97
|0.36
|169.44
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-0.11
|45.45
|Net Profit
|-0.09
|-0.14
|35.71
|Equity Capital
|2.18
|2.18
|-
Deccan Bearings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jainex Aamcol
|58.25
|-4.98
|8.74
|PAE
|7.87
|-3.20
|8.20
|ANG Inds
|5.05
|-4.90
|8.13
|Deccan Bearings
|27.25
|4.81
|5.94
|Sai Moh Autolink
|12.50
|25.00
|4.12
|Mipco Seaml Ring
|10.65
|3.30
|3.81
|Gajra Bevel
|2.39
|-1.65
|2.25
Deccan Bearings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Deccan Bearings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.03%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.59%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|50.14%
|NA
|1.59%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|51.39%
|NA
|4.97%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.62%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.68%
|18.40%
Deccan Bearings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|27.25
|
|27.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|27.25
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|27.25
|YEAR Low/High
|14.25
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.00
|
|200.00
