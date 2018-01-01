JUST IN
Deccan Cements Ltd.

BSE: 502137 Sector: Industrials
NSE: DECCANCE ISIN Code: INE583C01021
BSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar 538.95 -2.05
(-0.38%)
OPEN

537.10

 HIGH

540.30

 LOW

537.00
NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar 543.35 1.35
(0.25%)
OPEN

545.00

 HIGH

554.85

 LOW

532.60
About Deccan Cements Ltd.

Deccan Cements Ltd

Incorporated in Jul.'79, Deccan Cements manufactures cement. The first mini cement plant based on rotary kiln technology started commercial production in Oct.'92. The company was promoted by M B Raju of the Nagarjuna group -- a technocrat enterprenuer. The other companies of the group are DCL Polyesters and Deccan Polypacks. During 1986-87, DCL introduced reinforced suspension preheater technol...> More

Deccan Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   755
EPS - TTM () [*S] 28.98
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.60
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.55
Book Value / Share () [*S] 248.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Deccan Cements Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 133.96 113.85 17.66
Other Income 2.25 0.45 400
Total Income 136.21 114.3 19.17
Total Expenses 115.87 90.44 28.12
Operating Profit 20.34 23.86 -14.75
Net Profit 8.95 11.13 -19.59
Equity Capital 7 7 -
Deccan Cements Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
K C P 115.90 -1.15 1493.95
NCL Inds. 225.05 2.74 1017.90
Mangalam Cement 323.00 0.36 862.09
Deccan Cements 538.95 -0.38 754.53
Udaipur Cement 23.50 -1.26 693.72
Shiva Cement 26.45 2.12 515.78
Saurashtra Cem. 74.00 0.00 512.01
Deccan Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.19
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 1.41
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 12.32
Indian Public 15.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.59
Deccan Cements Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
20/05 Centrum Broking Buy 1187 PDF IconDetails
Deccan Cements Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.11% -4.85% 0.02% -0.95%
1 Month -7.23% -5.14% -1.60% -0.92%
3 Month -2.89% -3.13% 1.58% 0.91%
6 Month -10.94% -6.30% 4.96% 4.27%
1 Year 8.87% 9.21% 16.60% 16.04%
3 Year 209.74% 201.86% 16.67% 18.30%

Deccan Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 537.00
540.30
Week Low/High 530.00
568.00
Month Low/High 530.00
614.00
YEAR Low/High 493.10
660.00
All TIME Low/High 4.25
660.00

