Deccan Cements Ltd.
|BSE: 502137
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: DECCANCE
|ISIN Code: INE583C01021
|BSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar
|538.95
|
-2.05
(-0.38%)
|
OPEN
537.10
|
HIGH
540.30
|
LOW
537.00
|NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar
|543.35
|
1.35
(0.25%)
|
OPEN
545.00
|
HIGH
554.85
|
LOW
532.60
|OPEN
|537.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|541.00
|VOLUME
|98
|52-Week high
|660.00
|52-Week low
|493.10
|P/E
|18.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|755
|Buy Price
|531.15
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|539.00
|Sell Qty
|960.00
About Deccan Cements Ltd.
Incorporated in Jul.'79, Deccan Cements manufactures cement. The first mini cement plant based on rotary kiln technology started commercial production in Oct.'92. The company was promoted by M B Raju of the Nagarjuna group -- a technocrat enterprenuer. The other companies of the group are DCL Polyesters and Deccan Polypacks. During 1986-87, DCL introduced reinforced suspension preheater technol...> More
Deccan Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|755
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|28.98
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.60
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|60.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.55
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|248.74
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.17
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017
Deccan Cements Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|133.96
|113.85
|17.66
|Other Income
|2.25
|0.45
|400
|Total Income
|136.21
|114.3
|19.17
|Total Expenses
|115.87
|90.44
|28.12
|Operating Profit
|20.34
|23.86
|-14.75
|Net Profit
|8.95
|11.13
|-19.59
|Equity Capital
|7
|7
|-
Deccan Cements Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|K C P
|115.90
|-1.15
|1493.95
|NCL Inds.
|225.05
|2.74
|1017.90
|Mangalam Cement
|323.00
|0.36
|862.09
|Deccan Cements
|538.95
|-0.38
|754.53
|Udaipur Cement
|23.50
|-1.26
|693.72
|Shiva Cement
|26.45
|2.12
|515.78
|Saurashtra Cem.
|74.00
|0.00
|512.01
Deccan Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Deccan Cements Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|20/05
|Centrum Broking
|Buy
|1187
|Details
Deccan Cements Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.11%
|-4.85%
|0.02%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-7.23%
|-5.14%
|-1.60%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-2.89%
|-3.13%
|1.58%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-10.94%
|-6.30%
|4.96%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|8.87%
|9.21%
|16.60%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|209.74%
|201.86%
|16.67%
|18.30%
Deccan Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|537.00
|
|540.30
|Week Low/High
|530.00
|
|568.00
|Month Low/High
|530.00
|
|614.00
|YEAR Low/High
|493.10
|
|660.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.25
|
|660.00
