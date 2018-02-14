Deccan Polypacks Ltd.
|BSE: 531989
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE132E01015
|BSE 11:54 | 08 Mar
|3.05
|
0.04
(1.33%)
|
OPEN
3.05
|
HIGH
3.05
|
LOW
3.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Deccan Polypacks Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.01
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|3.80
|52-Week low
|2.53
|P/E
|1.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|3.05
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Deccan Polypacks Ltd.
Incorporated in the year 1984 Deccan Polypacks Limited, the company commenced its business in 1987 and engaged in manufacturing of woven bags,LDPE film bags etc.During the year 2001 the total production of Woven Fabric is 1879 MT compared to previous year of 1612 MT a record high production in the history of company.During the year the company commenced manufacture and supply of bags for fertilise...> More
Deccan Polypacks Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.97
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|1.03
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-76.63
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.04
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017 - Reg
Deccan Polypacks Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.09
|-
|Total Income
|0.09
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.08
|-75
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|-0.08
|187.5
|Net Profit
|-0.08
|-0.23
|65.22
|Equity Capital
|2.12
|2.12
|-
Deccan Polypacks Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mid India Inds.
|0.53
|-3.64
|0.86
|Sr. Jayala. Auto
|1.78
|0.00
|0.80
|Bala Techno Indu
|1.07
|-2.73
|0.75
|Deccan Polypacks
|3.05
|1.33
|0.65
|Kanco Enterp.
|0.35
|-2.78
|0.63
|Supra Trends
|12.23
|-4.97
|0.61
|Chitradurga Spin
|11.80
|3.51
|0.54
Deccan Polypacks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Deccan Polypacks Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Deccan Polypacks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.05
|
|3.05
|Week Low/High
|3.05
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|3.00
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.53
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.43
|
|27.00
