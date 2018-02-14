JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Deccan Polypacks Ltd

Deccan Polypacks Ltd.

BSE: 531989 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE132E01015
BSE 11:54 | 08 Mar 3.05 0.04
(1.33%)
OPEN

3.05

 HIGH

3.05

 LOW

3.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Deccan Polypacks Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.01
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 3.80
52-Week low 2.53
P/E 1.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 3.05
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.05
CLOSE 3.01
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 3.80
52-Week low 2.53
P/E 1.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 3.05
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Deccan Polypacks Ltd.

Deccan Polypacks Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1984 Deccan Polypacks Limited, the company commenced its business in 1987 and engaged in manufacturing of woven bags,LDPE film bags etc.During the year 2001 the total production of Woven Fabric is 1879 MT compared to previous year of 1612 MT a record high production in the history of company.During the year the company commenced manufacture and supply of bags for fertilise...> More

Deccan Polypacks Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -76.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Deccan Polypacks Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.09 -
Total Income 0.09 -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.08 -75
Operating Profit 0.07 -0.08 187.5
Net Profit -0.08 -0.23 65.22
Equity Capital 2.12 2.12 -
> More on Deccan Polypacks Ltd Financials Results

Deccan Polypacks Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mid India Inds. 0.53 -3.64 0.86
Sr. Jayala. Auto 1.78 0.00 0.80
Bala Techno Indu 1.07 -2.73 0.75
Deccan Polypacks 3.05 1.33 0.65
Kanco Enterp. 0.35 -2.78 0.63
Supra Trends 12.23 -4.97 0.61
Chitradurga Spin 11.80 3.51 0.54
> More on Deccan Polypacks Ltd Peer Group

Deccan Polypacks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.58
> More on Deccan Polypacks Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Deccan Polypacks Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Deccan Polypacks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.05
3.05
Week Low/High 3.05
3.00
Month Low/High 3.00
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.53
4.00
All TIME Low/High 2.43
27.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Deccan Polypacks: