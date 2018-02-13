Deco-Mica Ltd.
|BSE: 531227
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE907E01010
|BSE 15:22 | 05 Mar
|36.05
|
0.95
(2.71%)
|
OPEN
36.05
|
HIGH
36.05
|
LOW
36.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Deco-Mica Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|36.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.10
|VOLUME
|5700
|52-Week high
|36.05
|52-Week low
|18.00
|P/E
|7.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|36.05
|Buy Qty
|16600.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Deco-Mica Ltd.
Deco-Mica Ltd
Deco-Mica Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.94
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.30
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|34.18
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.05
Deco-Mica Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.57
|6.97
|66
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.01
|500
|Total Income
|11.62
|6.98
|66.48
|Total Expenses
|10.4
|6.08
|71.05
|Operating Profit
|1.22
|0.9
|35.56
|Net Profit
|0.5
|0.19
|163.16
|Equity Capital
|4.2
|4.2
|-
Deco-Mica Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Prima Agro
|33.80
|0.00
|17.54
|Alfavision Overs
|50.55
|-3.90
|15.92
|South.Bio Tech.
|2.62
|-2.96
|15.46
|Deco-Mica
|36.05
|2.71
|15.14
|Rajasthan Cylind
|41.05
|-4.53
|13.79
|M E T S
|29.25
|3.17
|13.78
|P.G. Industry
|29.00
|-1.36
|13.40
Deco-Mica Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Deco-Mica Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|279.47%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Deco-Mica Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|36.05
|
|36.05
|Week Low/High
|36.05
|
|36.00
|Month Low/High
|35.10
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.00
|
|36.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|36.00
