Deco-Mica Ltd.

BSE: 531227 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE907E01010
BSE 15:22 | 05 Mar 36.05 0.95
(2.71%)
OPEN

36.05

 HIGH

36.05

 LOW

36.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Deco-Mica Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Deco-Mica Ltd.

Deco-Mica Ltd

Deco-Mica Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.30
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 34.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Deco-Mica Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.57 6.97 66
Other Income 0.06 0.01 500
Total Income 11.62 6.98 66.48
Total Expenses 10.4 6.08 71.05
Operating Profit 1.22 0.9 35.56
Net Profit 0.5 0.19 163.16
Equity Capital 4.2 4.2 -
Deco-Mica Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prima Agro 33.80 0.00 17.54
Alfavision Overs 50.55 -3.90 15.92
South.Bio Tech. 2.62 -2.96 15.46
Deco-Mica 36.05 2.71 15.14
Rajasthan Cylind 41.05 -4.53 13.79
M E T S 29.25 3.17 13.78
P.G. Industry 29.00 -1.36 13.40
Deco-Mica Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.05
Banks/FIs 0.65
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.16
Deco-Mica Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 279.47% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Deco-Mica Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 36.05
36.05
Week Low/High 36.05
36.00
Month Low/High 35.10
36.00
YEAR Low/High 18.00
36.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
36.00

