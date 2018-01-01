JUST IN
Deep Diamond India Ltd.

BSE: 539559 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE005G01018
BSE 14:10 | 27 Feb 14.40 0.65
(4.73%)
OPEN

13.50

 HIGH

14.40

 LOW

13.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Deep Diamond India Ltd
OPEN 13.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.75
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 19.80
52-Week low 13.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 14.00
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Deep Diamond India Ltd. (DEEPDIAMOND) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
ITC 270.00 4.09 16895.59 14880.24 3537.02 45522.03
Videocon Inds. 14.05 4.93 13204.83 4993.91 490.38 29467.03
Rajesh Exports 805.95 0.42 92.90 66.44 1.22 9183.57
Gitanjali Gems 15.05 -4.75 293.44 258.27 0.00 9067.18
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 1.84 4712.00 4024.00 203.00 7549.00
Asian Paints 1130.95 0.28 3133.62 2604.68 219.76 7105.97
United Spirits 3137.15 5.50 1409.10 1187.20 85.10 6020.70
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 0.54 1382.24 1283.50 45.41 4578.49
Titan Company 828.55 1.24 806.67 696.67 147.83 4421.44
PC Jeweller 338.40 0.48 127.69 83.67 0.00 4175.71
Dabur India 327.15 0.11 1490.95 941.98 28.25 3993.61
Marico 309.10 0.55 624.56 495.49 7.94 3039.03
United Breweries 1031.70 1.65 3649.02 1725.55 137.18 2934.27
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 2.23 1569.92 946.42 142.12 2841.21
HSIL 405.75 -0.55 1730.02 1507.11 151.58 2428.34
Redington India 141.50 3.97 114.20 96.42 0.50 2251.88
Emami 1066.80 -1.56 2625.49 1907.47 19.94 2182.21
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.28 1051.57 883.14 56.23 2043.07
Radico Khaitan 332.80 3.18 787.34 703.82 2.20 1838.08
Godfrey Phillips 831.05 3.10 860.77 667.30 12.70 1721.40
