Deep Diamond India Ltd.
|BSE: 539559
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE005G01018
|
BSE
14:10 | 27 Feb
|
14.40
|
0.65
(4.73%)
|
OPEN
13.50
|
HIGH
14.40
|
LOW
13.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Deep Diamond India Ltd
|OPEN
|13.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|19.80
|52-Week low
|13.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|14.00
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|13.50
|CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|19.80
|52-Week low
|13.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|14.00
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Deep Diamond India Ltd. (DEEPDIAMOND) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|27-02-2018
|13.50
|14.40
|13.50
|14.40
|200
|2
|04-01-2018
|13.75
|13.75
|13.75
|13.75
|500
|1
|05-12-2017
|13.55
|13.55
|13.50
|13.50
|550
|3
|30-11-2017
|14.50
|14.50
|14.00
|14.00
|1000
|2
|08-11-2017
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|7
|2
|23-10-2017
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|100
|1
|22-09-2017
|14.75
|14.75
|14.75
|14.75
|500
|1
|21-09-2017
|15.25
|15.25
|15.25
|15.25
|500
|1
|18-09-2017
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|20
|1
|11-09-2017
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|10
|1
|06-09-2017
|15.65
|15.65
|15.50
|15.50
|100
|2
|05-09-2017
|15.65
|15.65
|15.65
|15.65
|100
|1
|04-09-2017
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|100
|1
|30-08-2017
|16.00
|16.00
|16.00
|16.00
|100
|1
|29-08-2017
|16.50
|16.50
|16.50
|16.50
|100
|2
|28-08-2017
|17.00
|17.00
|17.00
|17.00
|99
|1
|24-08-2017
|16.75
|16.75
|16.75
|16.75
|500
|1
|16-08-2017
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|1
|1
|08-08-2017
|17.75
|17.75
|17.50
|17.50
|200
|2
|28-06-2017
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|300
|1
Quick Links for Deep Diamond India:
