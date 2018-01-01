JUST IN
Deep Diamond India Ltd.

BSE: 539559 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE005G01018
BSE 14:10 | 27 Feb 14.40 0.65
(4.73%)
OPEN

13.50

 HIGH

14.40

 LOW

13.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Deep Diamond India Ltd
OPEN 13.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.75
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 19.80
52-Week low 13.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 14.00
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Deep Diamond India Ltd. (DEEPDIAMOND) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
27-02-2018 13.50 14.40 13.50 14.40 200 2
04-01-2018 13.75 13.75 13.75 13.75 500 1
05-12-2017 13.55 13.55 13.50 13.50 550 3
30-11-2017 14.50 14.50 14.00 14.00 1000 2
08-11-2017 15.00 15.00 15.00 15.00 7 2
23-10-2017 15.00 15.00 15.00 15.00 100 1
22-09-2017 14.75 14.75 14.75 14.75 500 1
21-09-2017 15.25 15.25 15.25 15.25 500 1
18-09-2017 15.00 15.00 15.00 15.00 20 1
11-09-2017 15.50 15.50 15.50 15.50 10 1
06-09-2017 15.65 15.65 15.50 15.50 100 2
05-09-2017 15.65 15.65 15.65 15.65 100 1
04-09-2017 15.50 15.50 15.50 15.50 100 1
30-08-2017 16.00 16.00 16.00 16.00 100 1
29-08-2017 16.50 16.50 16.50 16.50 100 2
28-08-2017 17.00 17.00 17.00 17.00 99 1
24-08-2017 16.75 16.75 16.75 16.75 500 1
16-08-2017 17.50 17.50 17.50 17.50 1 1
08-08-2017 17.75 17.75 17.50 17.50 200 2
28-06-2017 17.50 17.50 17.50 17.50 300 1
