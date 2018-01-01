JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd.

BSE: 500645 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: DEEPAKFERT ISIN Code: INE501A01019
BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar 322.00 9.60
(3.07%)
OPEN

312.20

 HIGH

323.85

 LOW

311.80
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 323.35 11.50
(3.69%)
OPEN

312.75

 HIGH

324.00

 LOW

310.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 312.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 312.40
VOLUME 27590
52-Week high 499.80
52-Week low 233.00
P/E 27.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,840
Buy Price 322.00
Buy Qty 81.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 312.20
CLOSE 312.40
VOLUME 27590
52-Week high 499.80
52-Week low 233.00
P/E 27.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,840
Buy Price 322.00
Buy Qty 81.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd. (DEEPAKFERT) - Brokerage Reports

Date Broker Report Action Price
No record found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp: