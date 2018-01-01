You are here » Home
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd.
|BSE: 500645
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: DEEPAKFERT
|ISIN Code: INE501A01019
|
BSE
15:49 | 12 Mar
|
322.00
|
9.60
(3.07%)
|
OPEN
312.20
|
HIGH
323.85
|
LOW
311.80
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
323.35
|
11.50
(3.69%)
|
OPEN
312.75
|
HIGH
324.00
|
LOW
310.00
|OPEN
|312.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|312.40
|VOLUME
|27590
|52-Week high
|499.80
|52-Week low
|233.00
|P/E
|27.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,840
|Buy Price
|322.00
|Buy Qty
|81.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|312.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|311.85
|VOLUME
|245744
|52-Week high
|500.40
|52-Week low
|232.35
|P/E
|27.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,840
|Buy Price
|323.25
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|323.50
|Sell Qty
|89.00
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd. (DEEPAKFERT) - Brokerage Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Report
|Action
|Price
|No record found.
