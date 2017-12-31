Deepak Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 514030
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: DEEPAKSPIN
|ISIN Code: INE272C01013
About Deepak Spinners Ltd.
Incorporated in Mar.'82 and promoted by P K Daka, Deepak Spinners manufactures yarn from polyester viscose and acrylic and has its units at Guna, Madhya Pradesh, and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The company has acquired the prestigious ISO-9002 certification. It has a good export market in western Europe and the UK. In 1994-95, the company installed 2304 spindles and related machines along with two...> More
Deepak Spinners Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|61
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.75
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.68
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Mar 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.33
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|160.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.53
Announcement
-
RESULTS - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 31.12.2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(5) in respect of acquisition under Reg. 10(1)(a) of SEBI (SAST) Regulation
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ending On 31.12.2017
Deepak Spinners Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|89.81
|112.39
|-20.09
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.68
|-20.59
|Total Income
|90.35
|113.07
|-20.09
|Total Expenses
|79.73
|100.74
|-20.86
|Operating Profit
|10.62
|12.33
|-13.87
|Net Profit
|3.01
|3.7
|-18.65
|Equity Capital
|7.2
|7.2
|-
Deepak Spinners Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Aunde India
|60.00
|-1.96
|64.32
|BSL
|62.50
|0.00
|64.31
|Super Spinning
|11.45
|-2.55
|62.97
|Deepak Spinners
|84.60
|-1.63
|60.83
|Raghuvir Synth
|155.00
|3.26
|60.14
|Manomay Tex
|46.55
|-6.71
|59.03
|Suryalata Spg.
|136.00
|0.29
|58.07
Deepak Spinners Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Deepak Spinners Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.71%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|-9.57%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|-4.30%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|8.25%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|-10.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.78%
|3 Year
|111.50%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.05%
Deepak Spinners Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|82.10
|
|88.50
|Week Low/High
|80.00
|
|100.00
|Month Low/High
|80.00
|
|102.00
|YEAR Low/High
|76.10
|
|114.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|126.00
