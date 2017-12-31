Deepak Spinners Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'82 and promoted by P K Daka, Deepak Spinners manufactures yarn from polyester viscose and acrylic and has its units at Guna, Madhya Pradesh, and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The company has acquired the prestigious ISO-9002 certification. It has a good export market in western Europe and the UK. In 1994-95, the company installed 2304 spindles and related machines along with two...> More