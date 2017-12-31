JUST IN
Deepak Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 514030 Sector: Industrials
NSE: DEEPAKSPIN ISIN Code: INE272C01013
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 84.60 -1.40
(-1.63%)
OPEN

82.35

 HIGH

88.50

 LOW

82.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Deepak Spinners Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Deepak Spinners Ltd.

Deepak Spinners Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'82 and promoted by P K Daka, Deepak Spinners manufactures yarn from polyester viscose and acrylic and has its units at Guna, Madhya Pradesh, and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The company has acquired the prestigious ISO-9002 certification. It has a good export market in western Europe and the UK. In 1994-95, the company installed 2304 spindles and related machines along with two...> More

Deepak Spinners Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   61
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.68
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Mar 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 2.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 160.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Deepak Spinners Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 89.81 112.39 -20.09
Other Income 0.54 0.68 -20.59
Total Income 90.35 113.07 -20.09
Total Expenses 79.73 100.74 -20.86
Operating Profit 10.62 12.33 -13.87
Net Profit 3.01 3.7 -18.65
Equity Capital 7.2 7.2 -
> More on Deepak Spinners Ltd Financials Results

Deepak Spinners Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aunde India 60.00 -1.96 64.32
BSL 62.50 0.00 64.31
Super Spinning 11.45 -2.55 62.97
Deepak Spinners 84.60 -1.63 60.83
Raghuvir Synth 155.00 3.26 60.14
Manomay Tex 46.55 -6.71 59.03
Suryalata Spg. 136.00 0.29 58.07
> More on Deepak Spinners Ltd Peer Group

Deepak Spinners Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.41
Banks/FIs 4.45
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.05
Mutual Funds 0.08
Indian Public 47.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.42
> More on Deepak Spinners Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Deepak Spinners Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.71% NA 0.51% -0.32%
1 Month -9.57% NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month -4.30% NA 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month 8.25% NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year -10.00% NA 17.18% 16.78%
3 Year 111.50% NA 17.24% 19.05%

Deepak Spinners Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 82.10
88.50
Week Low/High 80.00
100.00
Month Low/High 80.00
102.00
YEAR Low/High 76.10
114.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
126.00

