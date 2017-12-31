Delta Magnets Ltd.
|BSE: 504286
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: DELTAMAGNT
|ISIN Code: INE393A01011
|BSE LIVE 13:45 | 09 Mar
|57.10
|
-0.90
(-1.55%)
|
OPEN
57.10
|
HIGH
57.10
|
LOW
57.10
|NSE LIVE 15:20 | 09 Mar
|60.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
58.00
|
HIGH
62.95
|
LOW
57.50
About Delta Magnets Ltd.
Promoted by the Piramals of Morarjee Goculdas, G P Electronics (GPEL) was established in 1985 with technology provided by Tokyo Kikai Sangyo Company, Japan, to provide magnets to OEMs. It is one of the leaders in the hard ferrites industry in the country. GEL started commercial production in 1986. One of the leaders in the hard ferrite industry, GPEL's clientele includes Philips, BPL, Bush (in...> More
Delta Magnets Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|37
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|25.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.23
Delta Magnets Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.92
|14.64
|-59.56
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.03
|833.33
|Total Income
|6.2
|14.67
|-57.74
|Total Expenses
|5.34
|14.54
|-63.27
|Operating Profit
|0.85
|0.13
|553.85
|Net Profit
|0.31
|-1.42
|121.83
|Equity Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|-
Delta Magnets Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Zicom Electron.
|19.25
|0.00
|79.35
|Kernex Microsys.
|37.55
|-1.70
|46.94
|Incap
|80.50
|0.63
|41.30
|Delta Magnets
|57.10
|-1.55
|36.94
|Salora Intl.
|41.60
|1.46
|36.65
|Ruttonsha Intl.
|47.35
|-1.35
|32.96
|Nexus Commoditie
|56.00
|-0.53
|30.63
Delta Magnets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Delta Magnets Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.47%
|0.67%
|0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|17.49%
|15.16%
|1.61%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|NA
|46.34%
|4.99%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.64%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|NA
|62.16%
|16.70%
|18.30%
Delta Magnets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|57.10
|
|57.10
|Week Low/High
|57.10
|
|61.00
|Month Low/High
|57.10
|
|64.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.00
|
|79.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.10
|
|150.00
