Delta Magnets Ltd.

BSE: 504286 Sector: Engineering
NSE: DELTAMAGNT ISIN Code: INE393A01011
BSE LIVE 13:45 | 09 Mar 57.10 -0.90
(-1.55%)
OPEN

57.10

 HIGH

57.10

 LOW

57.10
NSE LIVE 15:20 | 09 Mar 60.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

58.00

 HIGH

62.95

 LOW

57.50
About Delta Magnets Ltd.

Delta Magnets Ltd

Promoted by the Piramals of Morarjee Goculdas, G P Electronics (GPEL) was established in 1985 with technology provided by Tokyo Kikai Sangyo Company, Japan, to provide magnets to OEMs. It is one of the leaders in the hard ferrites industry in the country. GEL started commercial production in 1986. One of the leaders in the hard ferrite industry, GPEL's clientele includes Philips, BPL, Bush (in...

Delta Magnets Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   37
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Delta Magnets Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.92 14.64 -59.56
Other Income 0.28 0.03 833.33
Total Income 6.2 14.67 -57.74
Total Expenses 5.34 14.54 -63.27
Operating Profit 0.85 0.13 553.85
Net Profit 0.31 -1.42 121.83
Equity Capital 6.47 6.47 -
Delta Magnets Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zicom Electron. 19.25 0.00 79.35
Kernex Microsys. 37.55 -1.70 46.94
Incap 80.50 0.63 41.30
Delta Magnets 57.10 -1.55 36.94
Salora Intl. 41.60 1.46 36.65
Ruttonsha Intl. 47.35 -1.35 32.96
Nexus Commoditie 56.00 -0.53 30.63
Delta Magnets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.15
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 23.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.82
Delta Magnets Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.47% 0.67% 0.05% -0.95%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.92%
3 Month 17.49% 15.16% 1.61% 0.91%
6 Month NA 46.34% 4.99% 4.27%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.04%
3 Year NA 62.16% 16.70% 18.30%

Delta Magnets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 57.10
57.10
Week Low/High 57.10
61.00
Month Low/High 57.10
64.00
YEAR Low/High 35.00
79.00
All TIME Low/High 5.10
150.00

