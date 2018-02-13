Delton Cables Ltd.
|BSE: 504240
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE872E01016
|BSE LIVE 15:19 | 08 Mar
|25.60
|
1.15
(4.70%)
|
OPEN
23.30
|
HIGH
25.60
|
LOW
23.30
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Delton Cables Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|24.45
|VOLUME
|390
|52-Week high
|32.00
|52-Week low
|21.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|23.40
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|25.60
|Sell Qty
|80.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Delton Cables Ltd.
Incorporated in Sept.'64 as a private limited company under the name Delton Cable Industries Pvt. Ltd., was converted into a public limited company in Jun'81, and the name was changed to Delton Cables Ltd. It was promoted by R.K. Gupta. Manufacture of wires and cables, power cables, radio high frequency cables and PVC compound. In 1981-82, the Company completed modernisation programme at its Fa...> More
Delton Cables Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|22
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.71
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended On 30.09.2017
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended On 30.09.2017
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended On 30.09.2017
-
Delton Cables Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.04
|26.51
|-35.72
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.48
|-93.75
|Total Income
|17.06
|26.99
|-36.79
|Total Expenses
|18.61
|25.52
|-27.08
|Operating Profit
|-1.54
|1.47
|-204.76
|Net Profit
|-4.33
|-1.35
|-220.74
|Equity Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|-
Delton Cables Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cords Cable
|85.35
|-3.89
|110.36
|Shilpi Cable
|8.53
|-4.91
|94.37
|Jigar Cables
|38.05
|0.13
|26.75
|Delton Cables
|25.60
|4.70
|22.12
|Relicab Cable
|39.00
|9.40
|21.06
|T N Telecom.
|2.99
|3.10
|13.66
|Emgee Cables
|19.00
|-5.00
|10.28
Delton Cables Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-7.08%
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-8.57%
|NA
|1.60%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|-8.24%
|NA
|4.98%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|-5.01%
|NA
|16.63%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-10.18%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.31%
Delton Cables Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.30
|
|25.60
|Week Low/High
|23.30
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|23.30
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.75
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.67
|
|77.00
