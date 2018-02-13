Delton Cables Ltd

Incorporated in Sept.'64 as a private limited company under the name Delton Cable Industries Pvt. Ltd., was converted into a public limited company in Jun'81, and the name was changed to Delton Cables Ltd. It was promoted by R.K. Gupta. Manufacture of wires and cables, power cables, radio high frequency cables and PVC compound. In 1981-82, the Company completed modernisation programme at its Fa...> More