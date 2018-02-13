JUST IN
Delton Cables Ltd.

BSE: 504240 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE872E01016
BSE LIVE 15:19 | 08 Mar 25.60 1.15
(4.70%)
OPEN

23.30

 HIGH

25.60

 LOW

23.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Delton Cables Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Delton Cables Ltd.

Delton Cables Ltd

Incorporated in Sept.'64 as a private limited company under the name Delton Cable Industries Pvt. Ltd., was converted into a public limited company in Jun'81, and the name was changed to Delton Cables Ltd. It was promoted by R.K. Gupta. Manufacture of wires and cables, power cables, radio high frequency cables and PVC compound. In 1981-82, the Company completed modernisation programme at its Fa...> More

Delton Cables Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Delton Cables Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.04 26.51 -35.72
Other Income 0.03 0.48 -93.75
Total Income 17.06 26.99 -36.79
Total Expenses 18.61 25.52 -27.08
Operating Profit -1.54 1.47 -204.76
Net Profit -4.33 -1.35 -220.74
Equity Capital 8.64 8.64 -
> More on Delton Cables Ltd Financials Results

Delton Cables Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cords Cable 85.35 -3.89 110.36
Shilpi Cable 8.53 -4.91 94.37
Jigar Cables 38.05 0.13 26.75
Delton Cables 25.60 4.70 22.12
Relicab Cable 39.00 9.40 21.06
T N Telecom. 2.99 3.10 13.66
Emgee Cables 19.00 -5.00 10.28
> More on Delton Cables Ltd Peer Group

Delton Cables Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.80
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.99
> More on Delton Cables Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Delton Cables Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.94%
1 Month -7.08% NA -1.57% -0.91%
3 Month -8.57% NA 1.60% 0.92%
6 Month -8.24% NA 4.98% 4.28%
1 Year -5.01% NA 16.63% 16.05%
3 Year -10.18% NA 16.69% 18.31%

Delton Cables Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.30
25.60
Week Low/High 23.30
26.00
Month Low/High 23.30
28.00
YEAR Low/High 21.75
32.00
All TIME Low/High 0.67
77.00

