Deltron Ltd.
|BSE: 504256
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE LIVE 09:38 | 08 Feb
|Deltron Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Deltron Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.00
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|15.75
|52-Week low
|15.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Deltron Ltd.
Deltron Ltd., was promoted by Continental Device India, Ltd. and Dalta Electronics Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Hamlin Inc. U.S.A. It manufacture of electronic switches and mercury relays. In 1987-88 the company introduced Black & White Television sub-assemblies and non-remote as well as remote control models of colour television receiver sets. Sales of Electronic Private Automatic Branch Ex...> More
Deltron Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|28.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.55
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For The
-
Unaudited Financial Results Under Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
-
Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) For The Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
-
Deltron Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.03
|0.07
|-57.14
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.11
|9.09
|Total Income
|0.14
|0.18
|-22.22
|Total Expenses
|0.16
|0.19
|-15.79
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-100
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|2.85
|2.85
|-
Deltron Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Artech Power
|5.19
|4.85
|7.70
|Fine Line Cir.
|11.13
|-4.95
|5.35
|Euro Multivision
|2.04
|-4.67
|4.86
|Deltron
|15.75
|5.00
|4.49
|Samtel Color
|0.48
|-4.00
|4.10
|Dynamic Micro
|9.75
|4.95
|3.36
|Pan Electronics
|5.77
|4.91
|2.31
Deltron Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Deltron Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.03%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.59%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.59%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.96%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.61%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.68%
|18.31%
Deltron Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.75
|
|15.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|15.75
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|15.75
|YEAR Low/High
|15.75
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.11
|
|74.00
