Deltron Ltd.

BSE: 504256 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE LIVE 09:38 | 08 Feb Deltron Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Deltron Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 15.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.00
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 15.75
52-Week low 15.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Deltron Ltd.

Deltron Ltd

Deltron Ltd., was promoted by Continental Device India, Ltd. and Dalta Electronics Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Hamlin Inc. U.S.A. It manufacture of electronic switches and mercury relays. In 1987-88 the company introduced Black & White Television sub-assemblies and non-remote as well as remote control models of colour television receiver sets. Sales of Electronic Private Automatic Branch Ex...> More

Deltron Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Deltron Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.03 0.07 -57.14
Other Income 0.12 0.11 9.09
Total Income 0.14 0.18 -22.22
Total Expenses 0.16 0.19 -15.79
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 2.85 2.85 -
Deltron Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Artech Power 5.19 4.85 7.70
Fine Line Cir. 11.13 -4.95 5.35
Euro Multivision 2.04 -4.67 4.86
Deltron 15.75 5.00 4.49
Samtel Color 0.48 -4.00 4.10
Dynamic Micro 9.75 4.95 3.36
Pan Electronics 5.77 4.91 2.31
Deltron Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.09
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.08
Deltron Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.03% -0.94%
1 Month NA NA -1.59% -0.91%
3 Month NA NA 1.59% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 4.96% 4.28%
1 Year NA NA 16.61% 16.05%
3 Year NA NA 16.68% 18.31%

Deltron Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.75
15.75
Week Low/High 0.00
15.75
Month Low/High 0.00
15.75
YEAR Low/High 15.75
16.00
All TIME Low/High 4.11
74.00

