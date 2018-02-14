Devine Impex Ltd.
|BSE: 531585
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE455C01014
|BSE 15:00 | 15 Feb
|3.80
|
-0.19
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
3.80
|
HIGH
3.80
|
LOW
3.80
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Devine Impex Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.99
|VOLUME
|195
|52-Week high
|8.35
|52-Week low
|2.89
|P/E
|190.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.80
|Buy Qty
|4905.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|190.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Devine Impex Ltd.
Promoted by Nagesh Aggarwal and his associates, Ludhiana-based Classic Global Impex was incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.'95. The company proposes to engage in merchant export of various items like food products, dyes and chemicals, gems and jewellery, leather goods, garments, engineering goods, handicrafts, etc. The company came out with a public issue of 22,80,000 equity sh...
Devine Impex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|190.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.27
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017
Submission Of Certificate As Per Regulation 40(10) Of SEBI (LODR) 2015
Devine Impex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.33
|0.3
|10
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.33
|0.3
|10
|Total Expenses
|0.33
|0.31
|6.45
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|9.53
|9.53
|-
Devine Impex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shree Metalloys
|7.18
|-4.90
|3.78
|AVI Polymers
|9.19
|4.91
|3.76
|Infra Inds.
|6.10
|0.00
|3.65
|Devine Impex
|3.80
|-4.76
|3.62
|Response Info.
|6.00
|1.87
|3.59
|Universal Office
|2.43
|-4.71
|3.56
|Trivikrama Inds.
|5.00
|0.81
|3.56
Devine Impex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Devine Impex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.09%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-33.45%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-90.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Devine Impex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.80
|
|3.80
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.80
|Month Low/High
|3.80
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.89
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|99.00
