JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Devine Impex Ltd

Devine Impex Ltd.

BSE: 531585 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE455C01014
BSE 15:00 | 15 Feb 3.80 -0.19
(-4.76%)
OPEN

3.80

 HIGH

3.80

 LOW

3.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Devine Impex Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.99
VOLUME 195
52-Week high 8.35
52-Week low 2.89
P/E 190.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.80
Buy Qty 4905.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.80
CLOSE 3.99
VOLUME 195
52-Week high 8.35
52-Week low 2.89
P/E 190.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.80
Buy Qty 4905.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Devine Impex Ltd.

Devine Impex Ltd

Promoted by Nagesh Aggarwal and his associates, Ludhiana-based Classic Global Impex was incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.'95. The company proposes to engage in merchant export of various items like food products, dyes and chemicals, gems and jewellery, leather goods, garments, engineering goods, handicrafts, etc. The company came out with a public issue of 22,80,000 equity sh...> More

Devine Impex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 190.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Devine Impex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.33 0.3 10
Other Income -
Total Income 0.33 0.3 10
Total Expenses 0.33 0.31 6.45
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 9.53 9.53 -
> More on Devine Impex Ltd Financials Results

Devine Impex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shree Metalloys 7.18 -4.90 3.78
AVI Polymers 9.19 4.91 3.76
Infra Inds. 6.10 0.00 3.65
Devine Impex 3.80 -4.76 3.62
Response Info. 6.00 1.87 3.59
Universal Office 2.43 -4.71 3.56
Trivikrama Inds. 5.00 0.81 3.56
> More on Devine Impex Ltd Peer Group

Devine Impex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.54
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 17.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 47.85
> More on Devine Impex Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Devine Impex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.09% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -33.45% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -90.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Devine Impex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.80
3.80
Week Low/High 0.00
3.80
Month Low/High 3.80
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.89
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
99.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Devine Impex: