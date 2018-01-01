JUST IN
Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530765 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE510B01018
BSE 14:32 | 01 Mar 1.26 0.06
(5.00%)
OPEN

1.26

 HIGH

1.26

 LOW

1.26
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd

Devki Leasing and Finance is engaged in the business of investment and financial services .The main activities of the company includes hire purchase, leasing, investments, trading in shares and securities,while, the income of the company includes dividends, interest earned on investments, leasing charges, hire and purchase charges, sale of shares and securities. Devki Leasing and Finance was in...> More

Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.03 33.33
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.03 -
Net Profit -0.03 -0.03 0
Equity Capital 3.45 3.45 -
Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Matra Realty 0.44 -4.35 0.54
Minolta Finance 0.52 -3.70 0.52
Indo Credit Cap. 0.66 -4.35 0.48
Devki Leasing 1.26 5.00 0.44
Jupiter Inds. 4.27 0.00 0.43
DFL Infra 0.72 0.00 0.43
GSL Securities 1.26 0.80 0.41
Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.76
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.49
Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -52.45% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.26
1.26
Week Low/High 0.00
1.26
Month Low/High 1.20
1.00
YEAR Low/High 1.20
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.27
24.00

