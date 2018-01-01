You are here » Home
Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530765
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE510B01018
|
BSE
14:32 | 01 Mar
|
1.26
|
0.06
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
1.26
|
HIGH
1.26
|
LOW
1.26
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.26
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.20
|VOLUME
|2405
|52-Week high
|1.90
|52-Week low
|1.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|1.26
|Buy Qty
|595.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.26
|CLOSE
|1.20
|VOLUME
|2405
|52-Week high
|1.90
|52-Week low
|1.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|1.26
|Buy Qty
|595.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd.
Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd
Devki Leasing and Finance is engaged in the business of investment and financial services .The main activities of the company includes hire purchase, leasing, investments, trading in shares and securities,while, the income of the company includes dividends, interest earned on investments, leasing charges, hire and purchase charges, sale of shares and securities.
Devki Leasing and Finance was in...> More
Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd - Financial Results
Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-52.45%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.26
|
|1.26
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.26
|Month Low/High
|1.20
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.20
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.27
|
|24.00
Quick Links for Devki Leasing & Finance: