JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 511072 Sector: Financials
NSE: DHFL ISIN Code: INE202B01012
BSE LIVE 15:02 | 12 Mar 504.30 7.50
(1.51%)
OPEN

510.00

 HIGH

510.00

 LOW

498.00
NSE LIVE 14:47 | 12 Mar 503.85 7.60
(1.53%)
OPEN

502.85

 HIGH

509.75

 LOW

497.60
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 510.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 496.80
VOLUME 344865
52-Week high 677.85
52-Week low 320.30
P/E 13.02
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,818
Buy Price 504.00
Buy Qty 430.00
Sell Price 504.30
Sell Qty 14.00
OPEN 510.00
CLOSE 496.80
VOLUME 344865
52-Week high 677.85
52-Week low 320.30
P/E 13.02
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,818
Buy Price 504.00
Buy Qty 430.00
Sell Price 504.30
Sell Qty 14.00

About Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

Incorporated in Maharashtra in 1984 as Dewan Housing Finance & Leasing Co, the company was renamed as Dewan Housing Development Finance in 1984, then after to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFC) with its registered office in Bombay. The company commenced its activities in Aug.'84 and has several branches all over India. It was promoted by the late Dewan Kuldip Singh Wadhawan and his family. ...> More

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15,818
EPS - TTM () [*S] 38.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.02
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Oct 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.80
Book Value / Share () [*S] 267.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2631.6 2361.57 11.43
Other Income 2.64 1.02 158.82
Total Income 2634.24 2362.59 11.5
Total Expenses 270.78 184.04 47.13
Operating Profit 2363.46 2178.55 8.49
Net Profit 305.95 244.77 24.99
Equity Capital 313.66 313.13 -
> More on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sundaram Finance 1667.30 0.21 18523.70
PNB Housing 1111.40 1.16 18514.81
Motil.Oswal.Fin. 1132.00 0.79 16425.32
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 504.30 1.51 15817.87
Reliance Nip.Lif 256.40 -0.66 15691.68
Muthoot Finance 374.35 0.86 14970.63
Bharat Financial 1064.10 3.08 14819.72
> More on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.23
Banks/FIs 2.89
FIIs 20.81
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 7.31
Indian Public 13.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.81
> More on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
25/10 Geojit Financial Services Buy 577 PDF IconDetails
19/01 Geojit BNP Paribas Research Buy 283 PDF IconDetails
17/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 285 PDF IconDetails
04/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 198 PDF IconDetails
05/04 Angel Broking Buy 189 PDF IconDetails
> More on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Research Reports

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.98% -6.28% 0.32% -0.71%
1 Month -3.86% -2.06% -1.30% -0.68%
3 Month -13.46% -16.17% 1.88% 1.16%
6 Month -9.54% -7.43% 5.27% 4.52%
1 Year 54.72% 54.56% 16.95% 16.32%
3 Year 102.77% 87.95% 17.02% 18.59%

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 498.00
510.00
Week Low/High 480.50
546.00
Month Low/High 480.50
590.00
YEAR Low/High 320.30
678.00
All TIME Low/High 1.85
678.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation: