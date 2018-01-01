You are here » Home
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 511072
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: DHFL
|ISIN Code: INE202B01012
|
BSE
LIVE
15:02 | 12 Mar
|
504.30
|
7.50
(1.51%)
|
OPEN
510.00
|
HIGH
510.00
|
LOW
498.00
|
NSE
LIVE
14:47 | 12 Mar
|
503.85
|
7.60
(1.53%)
|
OPEN
502.85
|
HIGH
509.75
|
LOW
497.60
About Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
Incorporated in Maharashtra in 1984 as Dewan Housing Finance & Leasing Co, the company was renamed as Dewan Housing Development Finance in 1984, then after to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFC) with its registered office in Bombay. The company commenced its activities in Aug.'84 and has several branches all over India. It was promoted by the late Dewan Kuldip Singh Wadhawan and his family.
...> More
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2631.6
|2361.57
|11.43
|Other Income
|2.64
|1.02
|158.82
|Total Income
|2634.24
|2362.59
|11.5
|Total Expenses
|270.78
|184.04
|47.13
|Operating Profit
|2363.46
|2178.55
|8.49
|Net Profit
|305.95
|244.77
|24.99
|Equity Capital
|313.66
|313.13
| -
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Research Reports
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.98%
|-6.28%
|0.32%
|-0.71%
|1 Month
|-3.86%
|-2.06%
|-1.30%
|-0.68%
|3 Month
|-13.46%
|-16.17%
|1.88%
|1.16%
|6 Month
|-9.54%
|-7.43%
|5.27%
|4.52%
|1 Year
|54.72%
|54.56%
|16.95%
|16.32%
|3 Year
|102.77%
|87.95%
|17.02%
|18.59%
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|498.00
|
|510.00
|Week Low/High
|480.50
|
|546.00
|Month Low/High
|480.50
|
|590.00
|YEAR Low/High
|320.30
|
|678.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.85
|
|678.00
Quick Links for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation: