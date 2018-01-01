You are here » Home
» Company
» DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511393
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE071C01019
|
BSE
LIVE
12:40 | 27 Mar
|
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.72
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.72
|VOLUME
|2499
|52-Week high
|0.72
|52-Week low
|0.72
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.72
|Sell Qty
|501.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.72
|CLOSE
|0.72
|VOLUME
|2499
|52-Week high
|0.72
|52-Week low
|0.72
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.72
|Sell Qty
|501.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.43
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd.
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd is a Non Banking Financial Company registered with RBI as Category A - Hire Purchase and Leasing Company. DFL is primarily engaged in the business of financing of tractors, construction equipments, commercial vehicles and other passenger carrying multi utility vehicles, cars, etc.
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd, originally known as Dhandapani Finance and Investme...> More
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd - Financial Results
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd - Peer Group
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.47%
|-0.63%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.15%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.04%
|1.24%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.43%
|4.61%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.13%
|16.42%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.20%
|18.68%
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.72
|
|0.72
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.72
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.72
|YEAR Low/High
|0.72
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.67
|
|109.00
Quick Links for DFL Infrastructure Finance: