JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511393 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE071C01019
BSE LIVE 12:40 | 27 Mar DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.72
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.72
VOLUME 2499
52-Week high 0.72
52-Week low 0.72
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.72
Sell Qty 501.00
OPEN 0.72
CLOSE 0.72
VOLUME 2499
52-Week high 0.72
52-Week low 0.72
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.72
Sell Qty 501.00

About DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd.

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd is a Non Banking Financial Company registered with RBI as Category A - Hire Purchase and Leasing Company. DFL is primarily engaged in the business of financing of tractors, construction equipments, commercial vehicles and other passenger carrying multi utility vehicles, cars, etc. DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd, originally known as Dhandapani Finance and Investme...> More

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*C] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*C] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*C] -310.46
P/B Ratio () [*C] 0.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2016 Mar 2015 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.07 0.05 40
Total Income 0.07 0.05 40
Total Expenses 0.39 22.12 -98.24
Operating Profit -0.32 -22.07 98.55
Net Profit -3.02 -24.81 87.83
Equity Capital 5.95 5.95 -
> More on DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd Financials Results

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Minolta Finance 0.52 -3.70 0.52
Indo Credit Cap. 0.66 -4.35 0.48
Devki Leasing 1.26 5.00 0.44
Jupiter Inds. 4.27 0.00 0.43
DFL Infra 0.72 0.00 0.43
GSL Securities 1.26 0.80 0.41
Silicon Valley 0.03 0.00 0.39
> More on DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd Peer Group

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.75
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 34.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.96
> More on DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.47% -0.63%
1 Month NA NA -1.15% -0.59%
3 Month NA NA 2.04% 1.24%
6 Month NA NA 5.43% 4.61%
1 Year NA NA 17.13% 16.42%
3 Year NA NA 17.20% 18.68%

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.72
0.72
Week Low/High 0.00
0.72
Month Low/High 0.00
0.72
YEAR Low/High 0.72
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.67
109.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for DFL Infrastructure Finance: